Louth communities “Bake A Difference” during Brain Awareness Week this March

Get ready to raise some dough during Brain Awareness Week this March to support the work of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII) and help ‘bake’ the world a better place!

Community groups, schools, businesses, families and friends across County Louth are invited to host their own ‘Bake for Brain Injury’ fundraising event in March this year.

Join Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s local team in Drogheda as they ‘Bake for Brain Injury.’

Those living locally are also invited to support the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland team working with survivors throughout Louth. They will host their own bake sale to raise funds for the area on Friday, 24th March from 12pm to 4pm in Lisrath, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth. All are very welcome. For more information, contact Jamie Moore on 086 0677878, or simply drop by on the day.

‘Bake for Brain Injury’ is a hugely important event on the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland calendar, enabling the national organisation to raise vital funds to support survivors of brain injury as they work to rebuild their lives.

Every year in Ireland an estimated 19,000 people acquire a brain injury, resulting in life-altering, dramatic change. These injuries happen suddenly and are often traumatic, caused by road traffic accidents, stroke, assaults, concussion and viral infections like meningitis. Because each brain injury is unique, every survivor needs dedicated supports and a tailor-made rehabilitation plan.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland offers that specialist care. As Ireland’s leading provider of community neuro rehabilitation for those ages 18 to 65, the organisation supports an estimated 1,100 people annually, as well as their families and carers.

Jonathan Power, Head of Fundraising at Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, led the call for supporters to join the event: ‘This March we’re asking County Louth to get behind brain injury survivors. Have a go at baking something new, treat others to your showstopper, or simply join a bake event with friends, family or colleagues. We want this year’s ‘Bake for Brain Injury’ fundraiser to be the most successful yet, so we encourage you to give what you can to help those impacted by brain injury to rebuild their lives.’

Participants can register now to take part in ‘Bake for Brain Injury’ at www.abiireland.ie. Once registered, supporters will receive a special fundraising pack to help make the event memorable. There is also guidance on how to start fundraising, online or in person.

Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science. Nationally the campaign is led by the Neurological Alliance of Ireland together with 30 member organisations, all aiming to promote greater awareness and understanding of the brain and brain conditions, as well as the need for more investment in services, research and prevention.

‘Bake for Brain Injury’ is one of dozens of events organised as part of Brain Awareness Week 2023. For more information and to register for all our events visit www.abiireland.ie