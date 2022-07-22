Louth cigarette seizure leads Revenue to €63k haul

A major seizure of tobacco and cigarettes worth over €87,000 was carried out by Revenue in two incidents across Louth and Dublin this week.

Revenue officers carried out the seizure “as a result of routine profiling” in Louth, where they discovered 90kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco, with an estimated retail value of over €63,000.

A spokesman confirmed this “represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €49,000.”

“The smuggled tobacco branded ‘Amber Leaf’ originated in Spain and was discovered following the search, under warrant, of a premises in County Louth.”

A man in his 30s was questioned.

In a separate operation, and again as a result of routine profiling, along with the assistance of detector dog Milo, Revenue officers seized over 32,000 cigarettes following the search of a premises in the Dublin 15 area.

“The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘NZ Gold’, originated in Lithuania and have an estimated retail value of more than €24,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €19,000.”

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s were questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

The spokesman added: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.”