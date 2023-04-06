Louth charity shop inviting brides to say ‘yes to the dress’ at open evening

One of the gorgeous wedding dresses available from the Vincents bridal boutique in Dundalk

Brides-to-be are invited to say ‘yes to the dress’ and snap up a bargain when the bridal boutique at the Vincent’s Charity Shop in Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, holds a special open evening later this month.

The shop is one of the best kept secrets in the wedding industry and attracts savvy brides from the length and breath of the country looking to buy the dress of their dreams without breaking the bank.

Since opening in 2019, the shop has earned a well-deserved reputation giving brides the opportunity to both save money and shop sustainably. With new wedding dresses costing hundreds, if not thousands of Euro, brides can bag a beautiful dress for €80 to €300.

Brides have travelled from a far away as Cork and Mayo to pick up their dream dress from the huge array of dress in a wide range of styles, including both new and pre-loved.

The shop is holding a special open evening on Thursday, April 20, and shop manager, Ashling Mathews says that an impressive range of wedding dresses will be on display.

The Vincent’s bridal boutique, which operates on an appointment only basis, usually has 250 dresses in stock, in different shades, shapes and designs, with a variety of sizes available at any given time.

Brides-to-be get the opportunity to view and try on the dresses with family and friends in privacy.

Along with bridal gowns, the boutique also stocks a range of Mother of the Bride outfits, bridesmaids, flower girls along with debs gowns and Holy Communion dresses. With bridal accessories, hats, shoes and fascinators also available.

The shop welcomes donations of new, nearly new and pre-loved bridal wear, along with bridal shoes, veils, hats and fascinators.

There is the added benefit in that as Vincent’s shops are part of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) any surplus from their trading help out people in need in their local communities.

Contact details are available on the SVP website (www.svp.ie).