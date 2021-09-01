Louth below national vaccination average as walk-in clinic announced for Fairway this Sunday

There will be a further walk-in vaccination clinic at The Fairways, Dundalk, this Sunday from 9.15am to 12.15pm and from 1.15pm to 4.15pm.

The announcement by the HSE that it is hosting this walk-in clinic comes as it emerges that Louth is one of a number of counties with a vaccine uptake below 90 per cent.

According to report in today’s Irish Independent, 89.9 per cent of adults over 18 in Louth were vaccinated as of August 22nd.

The neighbouring border county of Monaghan has the lowest uptake of vaccination in the country at 81.9 per cent, while in Cavan it is 88.6 per cent.

The HSE does not have figures for people who have been vaccinated in other jurisdictions and said it was possible some people living in Border counties were vaccinated in Northern Ireland where the vaccination programme began in early December of last year.

In addition, a number of Louth people deemed to be in high risk categories were vaccinated in Dublin hospitals earlier in the year.

Nationally, the average uptake of vaccination is 91.86 per cent.

The HSE said: “The risk of contracting and spreading the virus is greatly increased when you are not vaccinated and it is inevitable that areas with lower vaccination rates, albeit slight, will have a higher incidence rate of the virus.

“We know that the vaccine protects against severe illness and hospitalisation and we would encourage everyone who can to avail of it.”