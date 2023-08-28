Louth-based Ukrainian singer features in new version of Phil Coulter song

Members of the Ukrainina Choir at the launch of the Phil Coulter song 'Steal Away' in Dublin last week

Dundalk-based singer Inna Slavinska is a member of the National Ukrainian Choir, who have just released a new version of Phil Coulter’s single, ‘Steal Away’, in collaboration with the singer. Inna, who fled Ukraine due to the war, is a members of the choir which was brought together by local development companies across Ireland.

They were joined by Phil Coulter for the launch of the single at a special event in Saint Stephen’s Church, Dublin, last week.

The song, originally written by Phil Coulter 40 years ago, tells the story of a couple who escape from the Troubles and there are many parallels with the current situation facing Ukrainians today.

“When I wrote Steal Away in 1983 the song was in response to the conflict that was happening in Northern Ireland at the time,” Coulter said. “I couldn’t have imagined that 40 years later it would have a connection to the situation facing Ukrainians today. I have travelled all over the world with my music and have seen how it can cross borders and create friendships as a universal language. It has been an honour to work on the recording of this single. I hope that the initiative has provided a source of unity and has given the choir some semblance of hope for a brighter future.”

The choir project was set up by Terry Hyland, CEO of Cavan County Local Development, Adeline O’Brien CEO of Empower, Fingal’s local development company and Michelle Mullally Programme, Impact and Communications Officer of ILDN.

The choir director, Yulia Boyko, is originally from Ukraine and has been living in Co. Cavan for the last twenty years. Yulia now runs her own music school and was responsible for translating ‘Steal Away’ into Ukrainian. Ms. Boyko, Phil Coulter and the 40-strong choir have worked together since April, resulting in the translated version being recorded.

“The project helps Ukrainians to feel united and at the same time gives a sense of social inclusion. That is very important for successful integration,” said Ciarán Reid, CEO at Louth Local Development.

Further information about the ‘Steal Away’ initiative is available online here. The single will be available on Spotify from 31st August.