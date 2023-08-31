Louth-based author Clara Kumagnai making waves with debut novel ‘Catfish Rolling’

Dundalk-based writer Clara Kumagai is delighted to have been been selected to present her debut book ‘Catfish Rolling’ at this year’s Children’s Books Ireland International Conference in the Light House Cinema in Dublin, this month.

Published by Zephyr Press, ‘Catfish Rolling’ has already been making waves in publishing circles, with The Guardian describing it as “an outstanding debut”.

It is a coming-of-age young adult novel which explores the themes of identity, relationships, grief and ecology, set in a world of Japanese myths, folklore and magical realism.

Clara, who moved to Dundalk with her husband earlier this year, will be reading from the novel at a showcase for new writers which forms part of the conference.

"There’s eleven of us taking part in the New Voices, all Irish writers or writers based in Ireland, and I’m looking forward to hearing all the other writers’ work.”

Born in Vancouver to a Japanese father and Irish mother, Clara moved to Ireland with her family when she was five, living first in Cork and then in Westmeath and Galway. She studied English and drama at Trinity College, Dublin and returned to Canada to do an Master’s degree in creative writing.

She spent the past five years living in Tokyo, where she taught in a university, moving back to Ireland in March.

‘My husband brought me to Dundalk. I brought him to Japan and he brought me back to Dundalk,” she says.

The past few months have been hectic as they moved into a house around the same time as her book was launched.

"I like Dundalk. We moved back in March and I thought Dundalk was even rainier than Galway as it was so wet when we moved back!”

Despite the rain, she says she considers Dundalk a good place to live and is enjoying getting to know the town and surrounding countryside.

"I was busy with the book when we moved here and we’re now going to focus on getting out and doing things.”

Clara welcomes the changes that have taken place in Ireland since she first moved here with the family and the question of identity is one of the themes she explores in ‘Catfish Rolling’.

"I moved to Ireland in 1994 to the countryside, before lots of different people came to Ireland,” she recalls. "When I was at school, I was one of only a few ‘foreign girls’ and the other foreign girls were English. When my sister, who is five years young than me, was at school, there were students whose parents came from Poland, Brazil and the Philippines. It’s wonderful to see multi-culturalism in Ireland.”

"The idea of identity is a theme in the book and in lots of my writing in general,” she says.

The books centres on 18 year Sora, who is half Japanese and half-Canadian, as she deals with grief after the loss of her mother and home in an earthquake.

While ‘Catfish Rolling’ is her first novel, Clara has had fiction and non-fiction work for adults and children published in The Stinging Fly, the Irish Times, and the Kyoto Journal, among others, and is working on her second novel.

For the New Voices slot at the Children’s Books Ireland International Conference, Clara will do a five minute presentation about her book.

Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, said: “The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Risk and Reward’. For our New Voices, presenting their debut work to fellow authors, illustrators, publishers and booklovers may seem a daunting brief, but the reward will absolutely outweigh the risk.

“It’s a brave thing to put something you’ve created out into the world but Clara, and all our New Voices, can be assured, they will find only celebration and support from Children’s Books Ireland and our audience!”