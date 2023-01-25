Louth artists hosting event in Faughart graveyard for St Brigid’s Day

Artists from the Creative Spark Print Studio and Art as Exchange will host an outdoor event at the old graveyard in Faughart to celebrate Brigid’s Day.

The event will feature a performance and display of the Brigid’s Cloak, a temporary outdoor exhibition, and a collaborative magazine titled ‘A Guidebook to your Brigid Feast Day’. The guidebook will be filled with content about Brigid, including drawings, illustrations, recipes, how-to tutorials, stories, and folklore.

The team of artists has been working on the project since mid-November and will showcase their work during this special event.

The Fabric Cloak takes inspiration from Brigid and all aspects of her life. The various sections of the cloak have been worked on by AAEX artists and young people from Gaelscoil Dun Dealgan, led by artist Susan Farrelly. The plan is for it to continue to grow as creative contributions from other artists and the surrounding community are added to it.

The outdoor exhibition will display artworks inspired by traditional craft and symbols such as the St Brigid’s cross and brideog dolls, made by using natural materials from the land. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in the creation of a final piece by adding foliage, twigs, and other materials to a large loom onsite.

This project has been funded by Create Louth and Creative Spark, and is a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with the art and themes of the Brigid project in a tactile and hands-on way.

