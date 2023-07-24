Louth artist Katie Holten’s new book addresses the challenges facing planet earth

Artist Katie Holten chats with Anja Murray at the launch of her book The Language of Trees at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in June

As the smoke from Canada’s wildfires reached New York several times this summer, causing the city’s major to issue warnings about the ‘unhealthy levels’ of air pollution, artist Katie Holten is glad that she is in Ireland on a tour promoting her beautiful new book The Language of Trees.

Suffering from Long Covid, she is relieved to have escaped the smog and more passionate than ever about the need to tackle the climate crisis before it’s too late.

"I grew up in Longford and Ardee and was always connected with the natural world and the landscape. My Mum is a gardener and I always had a big connection with how to grow plants, eat them and compost them. It was always part of my life but I realised that not everyone had that connection. A lot of people don’t realise that milk comes from cows that eat grass.”

The desire to impart the message that humans are animals, part of the natural world, and impacted by everything that affects it, has long been a driving force in Katie’s art practice.

A graduate of the National College of Art and Design in Dublin, and the Hochschule der Künst in Berlin. Katie represented Ireland at the 50th Venice Biennale in 2005 with Laboratorio della Vigna, a site-specific work that explored the ecosystem of the city.

"I went to New York after that when I got a Fulbright Scholarship and I wanted to research our relationship with nature.”

She says that while people might think a city a strange place to study the natural, it is also the interface where humans and nature collide.

"Manhattan is built on a grid system, very different from the higgledy-piggledy streets we have here.”

It might, she says, seem a strange place to study the natural world but she points out that it’s where people and nature collide.

She began studying the trees that grew along those streets and city parks, and developed her own alphabet, in which a tree represents a letter.

This led to an artist’s book ‘About Trees’ in 2018 which grew out of the Sunday Salons she hosted in her New York home, with contributions by writers including Ursula K. Le Guin and Robert Macfarlane. It was published by Broken Dimanche Press, co-founded by her brother John Holten in Germany.

"I had made it as an artist’s book, a limited edition, and people just loved it,” she said. “I’ve always been a book lover, always made books.”

Then, during lockdown, she developed another tree alphabet based on Irish trees which led to an exhibition at Visual Carlow in 2020.

Katie was delighted when the publishers at Tin House reached out to her last year, saying they wanted to make a beautiful book about nature.

The result is indeed beautiful. The handsome hardback edition with gold trees embossed on green, contains a treasury of words, with texts translated into the tree alphabet.

There are essays, stories, songs, recipes. Some are long, some are short. The translated pages are vast forests and others sparse clumps of just two or three trees.

There are contributions from noted writers, scientists, environmentalists, musicians, poets and other artists, including Ursula K. Le Guin, Ada Limón, Robert Macfarlane, Zadie Smith, Radiohead, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, James Gleick, Elizabeth Kolbert, Plato, and Robin Wall Kimmerer.

"A lot of the relationships have been built up over a long time,” says Katie of those who have contributed to the book. “For me it’s very important to show a collective working across disciplines and it feels like a whole town made it, that it’s all those conversations that I have every where I go.”

"They are looking at what it’s like to be on planet earth right now, talking about trees, and climate change.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as the contributors muse on ways to move forward and learn from nature.

"The book is about joy and love and how beautiful the world is.”

"I’m aware that not everyone sits down and reads a book from cover to cover. People’s attention span is shortening so I wanted them to have something that people can pick up, flick through and read one or two pages, and then return to it.”

She’s been delighted with the reaction to the book, not just from reviewers but from members of the public that she has met on the book tour.

"One woman told me that she had bought some books as Christmas gifts.”

There’s also the conversations and meeting of minds, as she attends book festivals and readings.

After meeting Eoghan Dalton, author of the best-selling book ‘An Irish Atlantic Rainforest’, at the West Cork Literary Festival, he invited her to visit his home on the Beara peninsula where he has re-wilded his farm.

"It was a really magical visit. I got to spend 24 hours there, walking the land, and he showed me everything that he has achieved. It’s brilliant work as we tend to forget that a temperate rainforest is the natural ecology of Ireland.”

She says it’s very exciting that people are finally listening to the words of activists who have been warning that steps need to be taken to halt climate change before it’s too late.

While she is enjoying the platform which the book tour gives her to raise awareness about the importance of the natural world, she says that she finds its very difficult as she is still suffering from Long Covid.

“I have Dysautonomia.It took me ten months to get a diagnosis. I was working on the book, not realising what was wrong with me. I felt like fainting and it was like my body had forgotten to breathe. I normally have a slow heart rate of around 60 beats a minute but it was going up to 140.”

Back home in Ardee for a few days, she is enjoying the opportunity to rest and spend time with her mother Candy in her garden.

“Mum is always busy. She won an award at Bloom, and she’s involve with AOIFA, the Association of Irish Flower Arrangers and the local garden club in Ardee.”

As the Irish leg of the book tour draws to a close, Katie will be at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August, and will have events in Martha’s Vineyard, New York and Los Angeles on her return to the United States.

‘The Language of Trees’ is available in Roe River Books, Park Street, Dundalk and bookshops nationwide.