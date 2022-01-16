Louth and Offaly pay tribute to Ashling Murphy ahead of their O’Byrne Cup tie

Louth and Offaly management, teams and officials stand together in a minute's silence for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Louth Captain Ciaran Byrne, Ardee St. Mary's Captain Karl Faulkner and Offaly players Niall Darby, Johnny Moloney and Anton Sullivan with the tribute to the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Louth and Offaly players paid tribute to the late Ashling Murphy prior to Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup encounter in Ardee.

Ciarán Byrne, Louth captain for the game, joined Offaly players from the Kilcormac-Killoughey club – for whom Ashling played camogie – and Ardee St Mary’s chairman Mickey Rooney in laying a wreath in her memory at Páirc Mhuire.

Both teams then stood in solidarity for a moment’s silence, which was impeccably observed by mentors and spectators alike.

The game was halted in the 23rd minute of the first half as a mark of respect to the 23-year-old, who was murdered in Tullamore last week.