Louth among counties with highest numbers still claiming PUP

Louth still has one of the highest proportions of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the country, according to an analysis of official data by the Irish Independent.

The county had 1,685 claimants at the start of December compared to 17,121

in May 2020.

The means that the number of claimants on December 7th is 10 per cent of what it was at the peak of the scheme on May 4th, 2020.

Only in Dublin is the proportion of people still claiming the PUP higher at 12 per cent, while Meath is also at 10 per cent.

While some rural counties saw the number of claimants drop to six or seven per cent of what it was at the peak of the scheme, the capital and surrounding commuter counties have missed out on the bounce back.

The numbers claiming the PUP have started to rise again as the new restrictions introduced due to the Omicrom variant, with pubs, entertainment venues and the hospitality sector affected by the shorter opening hours and the closing of nightclubs.