Louth again has highest rate of COVID-19 in country

Louth once again has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, according to the latest figures.

There were 1,334 cases notified in the week of February 13th to February 19th, giving a seven day incidence rate of 1,035 cases per 100,000 of population, up from the previous week’s rate of 957.5 cases per 100,000.

These figures are based on confirmed PCR tests recorded on the Computerised Infections Disease Reporting (CIDR) system and don’t include positive antigen tests uploaded to the HSE portal. PCR testing is no longer required for those aged 4-39 years outside of risk groups.

The high number of cases in the community is reflected in the high number of patients with COVID-19 being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. There were 57 patients with COVID-19 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital at 8pm on Wednesday February 23rd, including 12 cases which had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. Thankfully only two patients with COVID-19 are being treated in the hospital’s ICU/High dependency unit.

A further seven deaths in Louth have been notified, making a total of 251 deaths in the period from March 1 2020 to February 19th 2022. This gives a mortality rate of 194.7 per 100,000 population, which remains the highest in the country.