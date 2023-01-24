Louth actor Anthony Kinahan brings new play to Dundalk stage

Louth actor Anthony Kinahan admits that he is “very excited” to be bringing his first one-man play ‘Unguarded” to An Tain Arts Centre for two nights on February 4 and 5.

For the Dromiskin native it sees him returning to the stage where he got his first experience of theatre.

"I always wanted to be an actor. I did Bernie Baldwin musicals as a teenager and really got the acting bug when I did a cross border production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with Denis Darcy and Jaki McCarrick. I played Romeo and that was me sold!”

He trained with the Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin and the Bull Alley Theatre Training Company, Dublin and is a graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, London.

"I came back home and am glad I did so as I have received such a lot of support from An Tain in Dundalk and Droichead Arts Centre, not just on my own but also with Quintessence Theatre Company.”

‘Unguarded’ is writtten, performed and produced by Anthony, thanks to the Drochead Arts Centre’s Artist in Association Scheme.

"I wrote it during the pandemic and it was premiered in Drogheda last October.’

It tells a story that’s close to Anthony’s heart.

“I really got the idea for a story that I wanted to tell, a story a story about how vulnerable parents of surrogate children are with the lack of regulation of surrogacy in Ireland, and thankfully there seems to be a bit of movement at the moment in terms of legislation.”

‘Unguarded’ tells the story of Stephen and his son Tadhg who is obsessed with musicals.

Tadhg’s biological parent has recently died and his grandparents are seeking to gain custody of him.

"Because of a legal loophole due to the lack of regulations regarding surrogacy, this is a position which LGBTQ parents and non-LGBTQ parents could find themselves in,” says Anthony.

“While I’m talking about it from an LGBTQ point of view, the play is also about grief, single parents, and parenting a neuro diverse child.”

There is, he says, “lots of love, loss and laughter” in it.

The play got a “great reaction” when it was premiered in Drogheda.

‘" I was blown away by some of the reaction and hopefully it will be the same in Dundalk and further afield,” he says.

"It’s very exciting and I’m very pleased and proud of it, and grateful to have got the opportunity to do it.”

Anthony says that while he enjoys working with Quintessence , he was thrilled to be able to work on his own production.

"This is me on my own, seeing what I would like to talk about as an individual actor rather than as part of a collective.”

He is pleased that Anna Simpson from Quintessence is directing and cheorgraphing the play as they both take an imaginative physical approach to theatre. Stephen Larkin is the videographer for the production with Colin Doran as light designer.

As well as working on his own play, Anthony has been busy with roles in theatre and television

He featured in a re-run of ‘A Day In May’ based on Charlie Bird’s book about the marriage equality referendum. He was also in the cast for the original production and he says “it was a very special project to be involved with as I got to know Charlie Bird a bit.

Anthony will also be appearing in Quintessence’s new production ’ The Midnight Scalping of Peg Carroll’ which looks at the treatment of women in the War of Independence and the Civil War.

“We’re also hoping to get funding to take ‘The Curious Case of Albert Cashier’ on a nationwide tour”.

Alongside his stage work, Anthony has just finished working with the legendry Jane Seymour in the second series of ‘Harry Wild’.

"I was in series one and it is such a privilage to be working with a renowened actress like Jane Seymour. All my scenes were with her with was brilliant.”

Anthony has also featured in ‘Conversations with Friends’, ‘KIN’ ‘Red Rock’ and ‘Vikings’.

“I love it. I wouldn’t do anything else,” says Anthony of his work.

Tickets for ‘Unguarded’ are available from the box office, An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, phone 9332332​​​​​​​ or online www.antain.ie