Lourdes Hospital staff are at breaking point as consultants warn ‘patients may die’

A weekend of overcrowding and high ambulance presentations at Our Lady of Lourdes ospital Emergency Department in Drogheda has highlighted serious concerns ahead of more cases being sent from Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan next week.

Staff at the Lourdes are already said to be at breaking point, with consultants there warning ‘patients may die’ if the planned diversion of patients from Navan Accident & Emergency to the Louth facility proceeds next week.

The hospital has been in the national headlines this week, as 17 locally-based consultants voiced their concerns to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly about the extra pressure on the Drogheda Emergency Department.

They have warned about the risk to patients from the diversion of ambulance services from the Meath Hospital to the, already overcrowded, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

This came as photographs emerged of 11 ambulances outside the accident and emergency area last Saturday night, who couldn’t leave until their patients received treatment inside.

The average waiting time over the weekend appeared to exceed 12-14 hours for adults – six to nine hours for children – which caused scenes of chaos in the department, and outside where ambulances jockeyed for parking spaces.

This is all prior to the planned diversion of emergency cases from Navan on December 12th.

The protocol changes would see seriously unwell or critical patients diverted away from Our Lady's Hospital in Navan straight to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A letter signed by 17 consultants in Drogheda warned the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly not to go ahead with move, warning that due to a lack of resources in their hospital, ‘patient care will be compromised’ and ‘patients may die’.

They pointed out that the hospital already has a shortfall in medical staffing of 16 doctors.

However, management at the hospital said every effort is being made to treat patients as quickly as possible, and no patients were treated in the ambulance bay area.

"The (11 ambulance) presentations on Saturday paralleled what we would normally see on a Monday or Tuesday; we had 60 ambulances and 70 GP referrals on Saturday alone,” said a spokesperson. "The ED, both adult and paediatric, and the hospital in general remains exceptionally busy as is the norm for this time of year.”