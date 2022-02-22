Louise was a much-loved teacher whose strong faith sustained her through illness

Tributes have been paid to Louise Boylan, a much-loved teacher, who died last week aged 54 after being diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Louise, who lived at Rokeby Coach House, Grangebellew, with her husband Gerry and children Gerard and Abrigail, was very well-known throughout Co Louth.

A past-pupil of Greenhills College, Drogheda, she had fulfilled her ambition to become a teacher, and was a language resource teacher at St Joseph’s NS, Dundalk from 2015 to 2020, and had taught in a number of other schools in Louth and north Dublin.

Mourners at her funeral service in St Columcille’s Church, Togher on Saturday heard how she had given her ‘heart and soul’ to teaching, not just academically but in the love and care for the children, and in her concern for the welfare of the children she taught in every class.

There were many tributes from those who knew her and one by St Joseph’s NS principal Ms Roz Morris was read out at the service.

“A light has gone out in the world. Our staff is devastated by the terrible loss of such a special colleague who always had time for everyone , who inspired us all to be kinder, more understanding, more compassionate.

“Louise’s faith was strong and her goodness will pervade the world for many many years to come. She will be ever present in the minds and hearts of anyone lucky enough to know her. She was one of the most selfless people I have ever me ,and was a great and thoughtful friend.”

All were welcomed in Louise’s home and she enjoyed nothing more than entertaining guests around her kitchen table.

A lover of horses from her childhood days, tributes were also paid by Louth Hunt, Louth Beagles and Louth Pony Club.

Mourners also heard that her strong faith had sustained her throughout her illness.

"Her faith was not an outer garment but something which inspired every aspect of her life,”

Pastor Nick Pak of the Solid Rock of God Pentecostal Church. Ballymakenny, Drogheda, recalled how when visiting her parents Noel and Agnes in their kitchen, Louise would come in bursting with kindness. “She always brought life, always brought joy when she burst into the house.”

Her mother Agnes recalled how Louise, an outdoor country girl, loved to sit outside in the sun and had said how she was not afraid of dying but was looking forward to being with Christ.

She was ‘a beautiful wonderful daughter” and it was such an honour and privilege to have been touched by her life.

In a letter read by her son Gerard, Louise thanked God for her life, saying she’d had “a wonderful life, surrounded by her family and friends, a precious gift.”

Her daughter Abrigail said her mother had accomplished so much more in her 54 years on this planet, far more than many would do in a life time.

Louise is survived by her husband Gerry, son Gerard and daughter Abrigail, mother Agnes, father Noel, sisters Aileen and Christina, brother Anthony, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Derek.

Her teaching colleagues formed a guard of honour as her remains were removed from the church to Rathdrumin Cemetery, Grangebellew.