Louis students visit European Parliament in Brussels

St.Louis students Sarah Lawrence and Sophia Martorelli with their teacher Martina Galligan at the European Parliament in Brussels

Two St. Louis students had the trip of a lifetime over the Easter break as they took in a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels as part of the Graduate.ie programme.

Graduate.ie is a government funded program for students aged 12-18. Its founder and programme coordinator Martin Heneghan’s aim is to raise students' awareness about civic, social and political issues in the Irish Government and the EU.

St Louis Dundalk’s TY Co-Ordinator Martina Galligan encouraged the TY Class of 2021 to take part in the competition. There was a quiz to complete each week on varying topics including: European Affairs, Politics, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, the European Union and Ireland’s local government.

Two St Louis students, Sophia Martorelli and Sarah Lawrence were lucky enough to emerge victorious in Co Louth. The prize of a three day educational trip to Brussels was sponsored and fully funded by Louth County Council.

Sophia and Sarah met 22 other winners from across Ireland before they travelled to the European Parliament where they were welcomed by Maria Walsh MEP and her team. The students discussed current affairs that teens found important including mental health, the housing crisis, public transport, and the voting and education systems in Ireland.

During the trip the students were given the opportunity to debate youth issues within the EU with the Youth Coordinator Biliana Sirakova. They also heard first hand information about the current war between Ukraine and Russia from Vladimir Bilcik MEP. The visit gave them the opportunity to speak to European President Roberta Metsola, the third female president of the European Parliament.

Teacher Martina Galligan added: “In their downtime the students explored the beauty that Brussels has to offer with the help of a tour guide. They spent a day in the neighbouring city of Ghent. Later, Sean Kelly MEP, Deirdre Clune MEP and Maria Walsh MEP took all the winners out for dinner.”

Sarah and Sophia were delighted with the opportunity, saying “we are so grateful to Louth County Council for their generous sponsorship of this trip. It was such an interesting experience to see the European Parliament in action from an inside perspective. We feel that our knowledge of politics and topical issues has been enhanced by the journey.”