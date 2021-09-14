Louis Leaving Cert results were ‘outstanding’ despite difficult year

The St. Louis Leaving Cert class of 2021 celebrated “outstanding” results, despite the difficulties they faced through the Covid pandemic, according to Principal Michelle Dolan.

“We had one hundred students taking the Leaving Cert in 2021 and another six who took the Leaving Cert Applied course. Despite the school closures in 2020 and again in early 2021 they continued to work closely with their teachers and were fully prepared for the traditional papers, practicals, oral and aural examinations,” She told The Argus.

“There was little or no concern about any lack of engagement during remote teaching and learning. We also had high levels of engagement in language orals during the Easter holidays with students being examined in French, Spanish Irish & Russian while others were assessed for their competence in Arabic, Dutch and Latvian. Almost 25 students performed their music practicals under strict covid-19 safety restrictions and benefitted from the experience that will stand to them for life.”

“The Guidance Department, Ms Dara Mee and Ms Cora Rice, engaged Sharon Fennelly, Life Coach, to speak to the students and their parents about the consent of Growth Mindset and the learning and growing that comes from facing one’s fears and building resilience and as a result we saw most students opting for an accredited grade from teachers and the opportunity to sit the written papers in June. A lot of extra work was created as a result of these special circumstances but we had a committed team of management and teachers who acted as facilitators, Exam Aide extraordinaire Ms Gemma Finn and ancillary staff who pulled out all the stops to make the school safe for our amazing young women.”

She added: “We were very confident about the success of the class of 2021. They joined the school in 2015 with a high standard of academic ability and great collective attitude towards learning and growing. They have been a pleasure for all of us to get to know and nurture. The final results were outstanding, some of the strongest we have seen and will open doors to them to the most prestigious courses in the country. We know the students very well and know their results would have been just as impressive without the adaptations to papers imposed by the State Exams Commission to even the playing field. These impressive and rounded St Louis girls will take the world by storm!”