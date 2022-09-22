Lotto fever grips Louth with second big win this week

Owner Colin Fee pictured with staff Ausra and Yuriy after it was announced their Maxol Store on the Dublin Road in Dundalk sold a winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket worth €250,000 in Wednesday's draw

Louth is living up to its reputation as Ireland’s luckiest Lotto county after a Dundalk player claimed a Lotto Plus 2 prize worth €250,000 from yesterday’s draw.

It’s the second big win for the wee county in five days, following from a €1million win for a lucky player in Saturday’s draw.

While the winner of that prize has yet to come forward, the latest winner, who wishes to remain private, wasn’t hanging about and claimed their prize the day after the draw.

“I got about three hours sleep last night worrying about looking after the ticket! I had it stored away somewhere safe but just kept thinking, what if I lose it? What if it goes missing? So, I just had to get rid of it today, that’s why I didn’t hang about in claiming it!”, he said.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning an expensive, exotic car, but first and foremost I’m looking forward to spoiling my family, we’ve a nice Christmas to look forward to”, he added.

The Dundalk player purchased the winning quick pick with plus Lotto ticket worth €250,000 on the day of the draw, Wednesday September 21st, in Maxol on the Dublin Road, Dundalk.

Manager of the Maxol store, Paddy O’Hanlon, was ecstatic to get the call that the shop sold the winning ticket.

“We’re open seven years and this is our first big win! We’re absolutely over the moon! We’ve about twenty-five staff, a lot of them still here since the day we first opened back in 2015. They will be looking forward to the buzz and excitement this will bring over the next couple of days. We’re delighted for the winner, and really hope it’s one of our local customers. We wish them the very best”, he said.

With the winner of Saturday's draw yet to come forward, the National Lottery is urging all Louth players to check their tickets carefully.

The winning normal play ticket was sold on Saturday September 17th in Sloane's newsagents, on Avenue Road, Dundalk.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (17th September) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 06, 10, 14, 21, 26, 37 and the bonus was 27.