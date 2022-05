Local designer Caoimhe Mulroy has created this great online map of the murals.

The last open day at the Old Abbey was a roaring success.

Get down to West Street this Saturday from 1pm, where there’ll be lots of fun with comedy, magic, stilt walking, and balloon modelling from Ronaldo Fanzini and the Tall Gent.

Spend an enjoyable Saturday afternoon in town visiting the shops, cafés and restaurants

You might even take this time to see the six amazing murals and you can now follow on a wonderful online map designed by Caoimhe Mulroy which will help you find each one!