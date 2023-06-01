Lots on for Louth’s Cruinniú Na nÓg festival

There’s a host of free creative events for children and young people, from free concerts to circus tricks taking place on Saturday June 10, throughout Louth as part of he national to Cruinniú Na nÓg festival.

Ireland is the first, and only country in the world that offers a national day of free creative activity for young people under the age of 18 years, and the Cruinniú Na nÒg programme is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth Plan.

Here in Louth the programme is co-ordinated by the Culture and Creativity team from Louth County Council in partnership with An Táin Arts Centre, and Creative Spark in Dundalk, Droichead Arts Centre in Drogheda and Music Generation Louth.

There is a jam-packed of events for this year’s festival including live music, podcasting workshops, 3D printing, spray painting, circus themed workshops, filmmaking and much more. Here are some of our highlights.

Dundalk’s Market Square the focus for much of the activity in Dundalk with a free open air concert taking place from 12pm to 4pm, with live performances from talented performers from Music Generation, MAD Youth Theatre and local youth bands from across the county. Some of the performers will take part in some DJing workshops in the run up to the event and there will be a mini rave to round off the day. Alongside the live performances, Creative Spark will have spray painting workshops going on and their mobile FabLab will be on location to develop an outdoor 3D playground construction!

An Tàin Arts Centre will be hosting a number of events in The Basement Gallery and theatre spaces including workshops on podcasting for 10 to 123 year olds, film making for teenagers with James Mackin, designer Blathnaid McClean is running two workshops on customising clothes with print and tie-dying, an African drumming workshop with Jimmy Hagan, as well as the chance to try out different instruments.

There’s very limited availability for all these workshops and booking is essential. See http://www.antain.ie for details.

Louth’s Library service is going to the circus for this year’s Cruinniú and has invited Broken Theatre group to run their circus themed workshops across their branches in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda. There will be a limited number of spinning plate sets available, which people can get for free by contacting their local library. Each set includes a card with a QR code for two tutorials so people can get lots of practice in before the June 10 when they are welcome to go to the library and show off their skills.

For details of the full range of events go to the Louth page on the national Cruinniú na nÓg website https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/