Lots more to come in Louth’s Leanbh festival at Droichead Arts

An Ant Called Amy is on in the Droichead as part of the Leanbh Festival.

Droichead Arts Centre is in the middle of their Leanbh Festival with lots of thrilling, engaging, exciting, cultural experiences for children and their families. Taking place in the arts centre, on the streets and in our schools, with lots of fun, magic and mayhem... Leanbh Children's Festival is sponsored by Flogas and funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Creative Ireland, Create Louth, Meath County Council Arts Office, and Louth County Council.

Still to come on the programme:

An Ant Called Amy | Sat 22th Oct | 12pm & 2pm | €8 | suitable for ages 5 – 8.

This is a story about an ant called Amy (an award-winning ant I might add), her brother Andy and a Brown Spider. A story about a busy little ant who learns to slow down.

Amy the ant works very hard. When she wins the Employee of the Month Award Amy feels happiness that drives her to work even harder. But with the help of the Brown Spider, Amy finds true happiness by embracing her brother’s memory in the everyday. A story about a busy little ant who learns to slow down.

Lullaby Leaf | Wed 26th, Thu 27th & Fri 28 Oct | 10am, 12pm, 2.30pm | Book through our Box Office on 041 9833946. Advance booking required due to limited capacity

What is it like to live on a giant leaf? Prepare for whooshing winds, gigantic raindrops, busy bugs, and bursts of colourful canopy in this joyful multi-sensory performance. With the gentle unfurling of a leaf, a soothing sensory world is brought to life through music and song, light, smell, movement, and touch.

Lullaby Leaf is a captivating, fun-filled, and immersive theatre experience created by Ceol Connected for young children with Down Syndrome and complex needs and their guardian/carer.

Supported by Creative Ireland regions Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and Meath, Music Generation Cavan/Monaghan, Baboró International Arts Festival for Children (with support from Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund) and Tradoodle Festival Monaghan.

Spooks Parade. Friday 28 October. Beginning at Barlow House at 4:00pm.

It's "Dance or be Doomed" when a procession of ghoulish and grim characters march out onto the ancient streets of Drogheda, dragging their sinister souls all across the town… from Barlow House all the way to Laurence's Gate. But if all that sounds a little bleak, fear not!

The loud shrill of a trumpet can be heard and the gathered crowd of moaning mourners erupt into a full-on, New Orleans style carnival celebration! Droichead Arts Centre in partnership with Kada Ka Boom Arts once more bring the Spooks Parade to our streets! Children from local schools St. Brigid's and St. Patrick's N.S. Bóthar Brugha and Presentation Primary School, Ballymakenny will work with Kieran Gallagher and choreographer Tracy Martin to devise this ghoulish event and if you'd like to dress up, take part, and join the parade, you can register at admin@droichead.com.