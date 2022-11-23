Look for Louth and support local businesses this Christmas

Pictured at the launch of the Look for Louth Christmas shopping campaign, are from left, Sarah Mallon, Local Enterprise Office Louth, Thomas Kearney, KearneysClick.com, Ardee, Sarah McKenna, Bridge Street, Studios, Dundalk, Marcella McRory, Amici Flower and Gift Shop, Dunleer, Lelia Doolan, The Design Gallery, Drogheda, Eavan Brady, Coast & Co, Greenore, and Wayne Macken, Local Enterprise Office Louth

Louth shoppers are being urged to shop local this year to support the county’s retailers and producers at a time when many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.

“It really doesn’t matter who you’re buying for, everything you need is on your doorstep in the towns and villages of Louth. And this Christmas we’d love you to Look for Local, Look for Louth” explained Sarah Mallon of Local Enterprise Office Louth as and retailers from all over the county launched this year‘s Christmas campaign.

“While shopping is an important part of preparing for Christmas, we all know that Christmas is actually really all about people,” Sarah McKenna of Bridge Street Studios, said. “ Nothing beats the warm, welcoming smile and chat when you drop in to a local shop or the chance meeting with friends downtown.”

“When you choose to buy from a locally owned business, every euro you spend is worth six euros to the local community because that money stays local. So, whether you’re shopping online or in person, the choices you make this Christmas really do matter” explains Eavan Brady of Coast & Co. which opened a few months ago in Greenore.

“Shopping local when choosing Christmas gifts for loved ones, really does make a big difference. It keeps our towns and villages bright and vibrant. It helps to create and protect local jobs and gives you a sense of connection to your community,” Lelia Doolan from Drogheda’s Design Gallery said.

“Local retailers have worked hard all year to create and curate a wonderful selection of gifts in our stores and on our websites. Check out the LEO Louth Shop Local directory on www.localenterprise.ie/louth to discover the variety of stores across the county. Or just take a look around your local town or village to see what’s on offer. You’ll be amazed by the choice” said Thomas Kearney of Ardee based KearneysClick.com

Marcella McRory , owner of the Amici Flower and Gift store in Dunleer Marcella McRory pointed to the feel good factor that people can get when they Look for Louth, knowing that they’re keeping small businesses trading.

"If you think about it, local businesses employ your friends, neighbours, cousins, brothers, sisters, parents, and wider community. Your support makes that possible.”

Wayne Macken from LEO Louth pointed out that shoppers can win a €250 Shop Local voucher in the #LookforLouth Christmas competition, launching on December. “Visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth or follow us on social media for details!”