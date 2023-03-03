Long-awaited first EP from local funk rock trio ‘Disko Volante’

Disko Volante singer and bassist Ellen O'Reilly in action at Bagfull of Songs in Sarsfield's.

Talanted local trio Disko Volante have just released three original tracks on their 'Dedicate EP' and are looking forward to gigging extensively this year to share their unique sound.

Favourites of Bagfull of Songs in Sarsfield’s, this three-track recording is their first release and features three fresh new songs - Reverly, Natalie & Dedicate.

This funk-rock power trio from Drogheda consists of lead singing bassist Ellen O’Reilly, drummer & backing vocalist Deggs Curran and guitarist Ross Leahy.

Ellen, having recently relocated home after working for the last decade as a session bassist in London, formed a song-writing project with Ross. The pair felt the songs they were writing deserved to be fleshed out in a full band format and friend Deggs came onboard.

Drawing from influences from rock, funk, pop & more, Disko Volante intends on bringing back the funk element to home grown original music!

“I was inspired to write the song Natalie after a friend helped me to get through a particularly difficult time in my life,” explains singer and bassist Ellen.

"I was in a very dark place and a friend refused to leave my side for days. Going as far as sleeping next to me and taking care of me in an almost motherly way. She helped me through, I don’t think I would've made it through without her help at that time of my life.'

The band has been dubbed Funk Rock, drawing their influence from a wide variety and array of eras and genres.

“We love mixing in elements of funk music with rock and pop to create catchy melodic songs that pack a punch, but also that you can also dance to,” adds Ross.

We especially like 70s / 80s Funk bands - Tower of Power, The Brothers Johnson, Chic, Graham Central Station. 70s / 80s Rock - Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, Rush & Black Sabbath as well as 90s Funk Rock - Red Hot Chili Peppers, Faith No More, Primus. Jamiroquai, No Doubt, Nirvana and Vulfpeck would also be very influential”.

All three are born and bred in Drogheda, and after travelling and working abroad, have decided to settle for now, and record in their hometown.

“I’m originally from Ballypark and spent a decade in London working on my musical career but now live in Highlands in Drogheda since moving home during the pandemic,” says Ellen. “I began playing bass guitar at 17, having been initially self-taught, but decided to take my playing to the next level and was delighted to have won the prestigious Ernieball/Musicman Bass.”

Ellen won a scholarship to study at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in 2011.

She then went on to win the “Best Bassist” award and leave with an Honours Degree in Popular Music Performance. Ellen began appearing at the Ernieball/Musicman stand at the London Bass Guitar Show from 2012-2017 demoing both solo and performing with a trio. She was also gaining notoriety for not only her solid bass playing, but her powerful vocals and toured with artists such as Sarah Harding (Girls aloud), Kate Nash and Mark Geary among others.

Ross became involved in music as a teenager playing both guitar and drums. He played drums in several bands around town including Voodoo Jukebox before switching to guitar

Deggs has been playing behind a drum kit since his teenage years, touring nationwide with previous band Lo-Fi.

“We love to gig locally and having formed in lockdown our first performance was at Bagfull of Songs in Sarsfields last September and have since played several venues around the town and in Dublin,” explains Ross. “This year we plan to play further afield and we are looking to get on the festival scene this summer.”

Their first EP is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook.

“The three songs were recorded on one day at the end of last year in The Ventry Recording Studios in Balbriggan,” says Ross. “It was engineered, produced and mixed by David McCune. The three tracks were then Mastered by Pete Maher who has worked with the likes of U2, Jack White, The Rolling Stones & Katy Perry”.