Lock downs not the answer in war on Covid: Deputy Fitzpatrick

A Dundalk TD has criticised what he described as ‘very confusing’ public messaging in the battle to contain the new Omicron variant.

Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick said: “ The public messaging, especially in the past number of weeks, is very confusing and is adding to the frustration of people and the business community. The Omicron variant is the latest battle in this war against Covid. It remains to be seen how this will to affect us all moving forward. On the one hand, we have advice stating that this will be the worst variant to date, while other advice states that it is much milder than previous variants.. I can understand why the public has grown tired and weary at this stage.”

Speaking in the Dail he said: “I call on the Government to make its messaging much clearer. Surely, it is not hard to outline a plan, including what parameters are being used and what actions we need to take, to ensure that society remains open.

The business community is screaming out for this. At this point in time, the hospitality sector is unaware whether it will be open during the festive season. It is now 16 December and a whole sector is still in limbo. I understand that we are dealing with unknowns, but we need a rock-solid plan to get out of this situation. It is clear from previous occasions that simply locking down society is not the answer. All it does is put the brakes on this virus for a period. Once society opens up again, the virus again takes hold.”

“What most people cannot understand is that we have all been told that vaccinations will get us out of this situation. We have one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, yet we are still in a very difficult situation. Are we any better off than this time last year?”

He raised fears that as a result of the crisis, many people are missing vital cancer appointments.

The Dundalk TD said that although he will support the Government in the current efforts to tackle the Covid variant “I will not support continuous lockdowns because they have not worked in the past and will not work in the future. We need a plan to live with this situation. Society cannot be continually locked down. This is the equivalent of putting a small plaster on a gaping wound. It simply does not work.”

He also urged the Government to “look again at the effectiveness of HEPA filters in schools and why they are not being actively used.”

The bottom line is that we need a plan that will work long term and not just as a stopgap. It is very important that we look after the health of our citizens and the education of our children."