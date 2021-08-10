Locals help in mountain rescue 

An experienced hill walker who sustained a leg injury while walking on Sliabh Foy on Sunday afternoon was rescued from the mountain by a local farmer and nurse.

The man was walking with the Wee Binnian Hill Walkers when he slipped on his descent from the top of the mountain at the area known as ‘The Golian’ or The Saddle heading towards Maeve’s Gap above Glenmore.

Conditions were slippery at the time and his fellow walkers raised the alarm and managed to take him down from the rocks to the uplands.

Local farmer George White and nurse Aine Curtis-O’Reilly travelled in an agricultural quad to reach him and brought him to the road below at Glenmore, where a waiting ambulance took him to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Fellow walker Peadar McDonald, who was leading a group of 18 walkers, paid tribute to the local community for their role in the rescue.

‘George White did a brilliant job in reaching him as he came up an area that was like a lunar landscape. Aine Curtis-O’Reilly assessed the man, made sure he was comfortable and reassured him. Another farmer drove his tractor up behind them in case the quad got stuck. There were quite a few people at the bottom of the laneway, watching to see that everything was ok, and one of the ladies went to her house and brought out tea and cake for everyone.”

Peadar says that only for the actions of the community in helping to get the injured walker off the mountain a full scale rescue operation would have had to be launched.

“Only for them, the coastguard helicopter would have been needed to get him off the mountain.”

He added that the incident highlighted the importance of walkers always going out with a group, so that they have assistance in the event of an accident.

"This is exactly why people shouldn’t go out on their own.”