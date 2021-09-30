Local woman’s plea to farmers to stop strimming hedges after family of hedgehogs killed

A local woman who rescues wildlife is making an impassioned plea to farmers to stop strimming hedges in their fields after an entire family of hedgehogs was wiped out.

Nicola Carroll rescues orphaned and injured animals such as hedgehogs, foxes and birds of prey and was called out by a member of the public who spotted the injured hedgehogs near hedgecutting.

"It was the most heartbreaking sight I’ve ever seen,” says Nicola. “Four tiny hoglets were curled up beside their mom’s body, as she had been killed by the strimmer.

"I brought them home, and did my best to feed them and save them, but they were too long without their mother’s milk, and sadly they all died.”

She says she knows hedge-cutting on the roads is necessary, but is hoping people could stop strimming the hedges so tight inside the fields, as this is where an abundance of wildlife make their homes.

"I know there are safety issues on the public roads if they hedges are not cut back, and that’s understandable, but cutting right up to the hedge inside the field just for an extra foot makes no sense, when a few feet could be left for wildlife”.

Nicola runs a small animal rescue centre in Monasterboice with another volunteer rehabilitator Yvette Van Schreven and says we all just need to think a little more about protecting the flora and fauna around us before it is too later.

"We can’t change the world, but if we all do a little something it could make a big difference,” she says. “We don’t deserve this planet, and we have to remember we share it with other species and stop being so arrogant and disruptive.”

She says she knows hedgecutting or strimming isn’t illegal, but is asking for a little compassion from humans when carrying them out.

‘It’s not just the farmers or councils, but members of the public too who can play their part,” adds Nicola. “I have been rescuing hedgehogs with heads stuck in facemasks and tin cans as a result of them being thrown into the hedges, and it shows how we as a species are causing such distress and unnecessary harm to the animals we share the planet with.”