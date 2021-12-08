Local volunteer Celine spreading Christmas FM cheer to everyone

It’s become a firm favourite in cars, shops and workplaces over the years, and Christmas FM is spreading Christmas cheer across the airwaves again, with a familiar local voice.

Louth resident Celine Weldon has volunteered to present on Christmas FM in aid of Barnardos aiming to raise over €250,000 which will go directly towards Barnardos’ mission of working to give vulnerable children living in disadvantaged communities a better chance.

From Drogheda, the homeland of northeast radio station LMFM 95.8, Celine says she is firmly from the Meath side of the wee county!

"On-air I love nothing more than reading the gorgeous dedications our listeners send in for friends and family near and wide, as well as delivering the Christmas traffic on a Friday evening,” says Celine. “I also work with our team of Social Media Elves who interact with our listeners on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to bring festive cheer to our listeners, home and abroad, 24/7. When not working on all things Christmas FM, I work as a Marketing Manager and I have completed a night course in Radio Programme Production.”

Christmas FM is celebrating its 14th year on air this year and, since it began broadcasting, has raised over €2.7 million for a range of charities.