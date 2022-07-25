Local vape retailer concerned under-18 ban is being deferred

Vape Business Ireland (VBI) national spokesperson and Drogheda retailer Eoin O’Boyle is deeply concerned that proposals will yet again defer the under-18 vaping ban, making Ireland one of the only countries in EU without a legal prohibition on underage sales.

The Drogheda shopowner said the leading trade body representing the vape manufacturer and vape shop sector, has expressed the organisation’s deep concern following the release of the Oireachtas Health Committee Report on Pre-Legislative Scrutiny of the General Scheme of the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products Bill) which was published by the Oireachtas Health Committee on July15th July

The association contends that the proposals contained in the report will delay the crucial under 18 ban and stop Drogheda smokers moving to vaping as a less harmful alternative.

“As an industry, we are deeply concerned that some of the proposed recommendations in this report will lead to a delay in the enactment of the legislation, which could undermine the U18 ban, and that of the overarching ambition of a Tobacco Free Ireland,” said Eoin.

“Personally, I am also concerned of the potential impact on the people of Drogheda. 300 retailers the country over, including my own business OB Vape, provide a crucial ‘quit smoking’ service, helping local people with dedicated, bespoke advice and support. Amid the uncertainty spawned by the recommendations in this Report, unscrupulous traders could capitalise on the current legislative lacunae, which will fly in the face of the Department of Health’s objectives.”

In the report, the Oireachtas Health Committee made a number of recommendations including, but not limited to: The regulation of flavouring of vaping products and a ban on all flavours except for tobacco; Restriction of the sale of vaping products to those under-18; Restriction of the sale of vaping products in certain outlets; Restrictions on the use of brightly coloured packaging; Prohibit all forms of vaping product advertising and promotions, including on billboards, online on all social media platforms, and influencer marketing methods.

VBI contends that, if all of the recommendations of the committee are considered, which are outside the current remit of the general scheme of the Bill, then this will cause further delays in the passage of crucial legislation to ban the sale of vaping products to those under the age of 18 - which VBI has been calling for since 2015.

As a representative of the leading industry body, Mr O’Boyle participated in the plenary sessions of the Health Committee hearings, where VBI provided evidential proof, based on international best practice, of the efficacy of vaping as a harm reduction tool. Mr O’Boyle is, therefore, gravely disappointed to learn that the Report issued today, does not provide a balanced representation of the independent details made available to the Committee in advance, during and after the association’s appearance.