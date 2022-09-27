Local nurse calls on Louth people to support the Jack and Jill Foundation

Louth nurse Anne Reilly is urging people to Go Up A Hill for Jack and Jill

When Jack and Jill Liaison Nurse Manager Anne Reilly sits in her car, there are days when she is glad of a long drive home as it allows her time to shed a few tears.

Her work, supporting families of children with life-limiting conditions brings heartbreak, but also the satisfaction of knowing that she is helping parents spend precious time with their children at home.

Anne covers counties Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal, where the charity provides much-needed nursing care to around thirty families, including five in Co Louth.

"We provide assistance to families of babies and children with different degrees of neuro-developmental delay, severe cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and those diagnosed with various syndromes. Sometimes the sicker ones need palliative care and end of life treatment, but there are also other children who will be relatively well and who hopefully will graduate from us once they are six years of age.”

Anne, who lives in Brid-A-Crinn, initially trained as an Occupational Therapist before training to as a children’s nurse, working in paediatrics in Crumlin and Blanchardstown Hospitals, and as matron at St. Joseph’s School for the Visually Impaired, Drumcondra.

She also worked as a night nurse with the Irish Cancer Society which led her to working with the Jack and Jill Foundation in 2004.

"I love the work, I’m proud to say that I am working with the Jack and Jill Foundation.”

The charity, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, allows parents to care for their children at home and also gives them the opportunity to take time out for themselves and other children.

Anne says she feels privileged when families ask her into their homes, especially when they are preparing to say goodbye to their child.

"These are ordinary parents facing the extraordinary care needs of a child with a complex medical condition; a child who may not be able to walk or talk, who may be tube-fed or oxygen-dependent, requiring intensive, around-the-clock care, at home.

"Parents want to be able to bring their babies and children home if at all possible and it is very special to be able to help them do that. Home is a warm and cosy place and it’s a chance for them to make memories, to take photos with brothers and sisters and grandparents.”

"But everyone needs a break, and that’s where we come in, literally, into the home, to give them relief and we are very proud to walk this care journey with them.”

Once a Jack and Jill nurse begins working with a family, other services will follow, she says.

"We will act as advocates for families to help them get the services and equipment they need, and sometimes the Irish Hospice Foundation will also be involved.”

She says that the service is designed to be as easy as possible for families.

‘We keep it simple, there’s not tons of forms to be filled out, and once we get a referral, there’s no waiting time.

Like all charities, the Jack and Jill Foundation saw their fund-raising impacted by the pandemic.

"Funding is a huge issue for us. We get less than 18% of what we need from the State so we have to raise over 80% ourselves and we need €5million a year.”

"We depend very much on communities and families to raise money for us.”

One of the Foundation’s big fund-raisers ‘Up the Hill for Jack and Jill’ takes place in October and Anne is urging everyone to pick a hill and support the charity.

"The Jack and Jill families face a hill every day in their struggle to get equipment and services for their children so it’s comforting for them to know that other families are going up the hill with them.”

Anne says that all funds raised locally says locally.

"Every €18 raised funds one hour of home nursing and I can’t begin to explain how vital that is for some families. It’s the gift of time for families, time for themselves and their children.”

“For some families whose homes have been turned into mini ICUs with equipment and medicines everywhere, it can mean that they get a good night’s sleep or a chance to recharge their batteries. Other families can use it for a day so that they can have a little bit of time go outside for a walk or spend time with their other children and become their Mammy and Daddy again.”

To find out how you can support Jack and Jill families in your community at www.JackandJill.ie