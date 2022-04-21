Local councillor urges men and women to check for bowel cancer

Bowel cancer is the second most common invasive cancer for men and the third most invasive cancer for women yet only 41.9% of the eligible population partake in the free BowelScreen programme. 40% of all cervical cancers are diagnosed in women who have never had a screening test.

Cllr Michelle Hall, Vice-Chair of the HSE Regional Health Forum is encouraging men and women in Louth to avail of the free BowelScreen and Cervical Check programmes.

“Recent research from BowelScreen, Ireland’s national bowel cancer screening programme has found that fear of finding something wrong is the most common reason for not taking part in the free test,” she explains. “Yet, the majority of changes in the bowel found by screening are actually discovered when they’re easier to treat and there is a better chance of recovery. BowelScreen invites men and women aged between 60 and 69 to use a simple, free, home test kit (FIT Test) that looks for blood in the stool, not visible to the human eye. I am urging everyone who is eligible to check that they are on the bowel screening register by visiting www.bowelscreen.ie or by calling the Freephone number 1800 45 45 55”.

Michelle’s good friend, Eileen Rushe, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2021 was always asking people to “check our wobbly bits” and she friend will continue to advocate on her behalf.

"From 2017-2020, over 650,000 Cervical smear tests were taken and 92% returned as ‘normal’. Over 33,000 abnormalities were detected and many who were treated were prevented from developing cervical cancer,” she added. “293 cancers were detected and many women would not have found out they had cancer until they developed physical signs or symptoms of disease.

“Please encourage your loved ones to take up BowelScreen or Cervical Check screening. Research found that many people ‘feel embarrassed’ or don’t realise they are eligible. Screening could save your or your loved one’s life.”