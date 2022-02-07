Local companies short-listed for Guaranteed Irish Business awards

Two local companies have been nominated for the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2022.

Gardiner Family Apothecary and Intact Software of Dundalk are among the 44 companies shortlisted for the awards which are celebrate the success and resilience of Ireland’s leading businesses.

“The awards are real evidence of what we are achieving, especially in these difficult times,” says Justin Lawless, CEO of Intact Software. “It’s a huge endorsement of our team and we are always very proud of our heritage as we are a real home grown company.”

The nomination welcome for Intact Software as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, having grown from a small enterprise to a company employing around two hundred people, with customers in Australia and New Zealand as well as throughout Ireland and the UK.

Intact Software provides companies with ERP or Enterprise Resource Programming which enables companies to easily keep track of all aspects of their business in this digital era.

“We build all our products here in Dundalk and as our customers need people to help them install the software we have people on the ground in different parts of the world to help hem do that.”

The company has built up it place in the marketplace even though they compete against major global names like Microsoft and Sage.

“Ireland is very good at software and technology – we see it day in and day out,” says Justin.

Likewise the nomination is being regarded as good news for the Gardiner Family Apothecary.

‘It’s such a privilege to be shortlisted,” says Mark Darby, Marketing Activation Manager,

"We’ve been proudly Irish since 1934 and our CEO is Joanne Gardiner, granddaugher of Joseph Gardiner who founded the company here in Dundalk.”

A major rebranding brought the company’s two brands, Ovelle and Elave, under the Gardiner Family Apothecary umbrella so that customers can know that they were getting the same award-winning skincare products that they knew and loved for years.

All their products are PETA certified cruelty-free and the majority are also vegan-friendly.

“We are also very environmentally conscious as we took the opportunity to ensure that all our products come in fully recyclable packing under the rebranding,” says Mark.

The company has 220 solar panels on the roof its Coe’s Road premises providing electricity for its heat and lighting needs.

The Gardiner Family Apothecary is a global brand, supplying markets in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emerites, and the Middle East, as well as being long established in Ireland and the UK.

The awards will be presented on March 24th at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin with broadcaster Richard Curran as MC.

“The calibre of entries for our first-ever awards was exceptional,” said Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish. The awards will recognise and celebrate the very best of local and international businesses that are registered in Ireland which support jobs, contribute to our communities, and showcase Irish provenance with pride. The time has come to celebrate the businesses in Ireland that genuinely strive to do the right thing and Guaranteed Irish is proud to champion those that are All Together Better”.