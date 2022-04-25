Local artists brought colour to Waterford home in DIY SOS

The work of local artists Sarah McKenna and OMIN featured prominently in the final episode of DIY SOS; The Big Build Ireland when the crew headed to Waterford to work on the home of Laura Sheridan and her three young children.

A former Nurse of the Year, Laura had worked as a nursing home manager throughout the pandemic before being diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. As she went through her treatment, she also had to care for her four-year old twin boys who have autism.

Laura told presenter Baz Ashmawy that she had tried to make her home in Waterford city as safe as possibly for her boys but was worried that it was no longer homely.

“I feel by trying to make the house safe for them, I've made it more like a prison. I made their world very small.”

As Laura and her children moved out of their house for nine days, the team of volunteers moved in.

"As this build did not require an extension or lift, I took the opportunity to create a vibrant, bold and colourful new home,” interior designer Aoife Rhattigan said. “I always love to collaborate with other creatives on projects, so it was fun to call on some artist friends to create some unique pieces for the interiors."

This is where ceramic artist Sarah McKenna, who works from Bridge Street Studios, and OMIN, came in.

"Like most of the nation, I have been watching the show with a box of tissues for the tears, both sad and joyful.

“If you have any doubts about humanity, they will all be restored when you see the lengths the army of volunteers go to to help make difficult situations easier for these beautiful families in need.

“I was so honoured and delighted to be invited to make a Bespoke Wall Art for the Waterford episode - as you know, I believe that a home is more than bricks and mortar, so it was lovely to create a piece especially for Laura's bedroom."

Sarah was asked to make a piece for Laura’s own room, which was to be a sanctuary for her to retire to at the end of the day.

"Usually when I’m making a piece for someone, I will speak to the person who commissions it but in this case, I only had a list of her likes and dislikes.”

Laura had listed ‘Garden State’ as one of her favourite films, and Sarah decided to base her piece on a lyric from the Simon and Garfunkel song ‘Only Living Boy in New York’ .

She selected the line ‘Hey, I’ve got nothing to do today but smile and here I am’ for one of her distinctive wall pieces, little knowing that Laura listens to the song in her car every day.

“The producer then asked me to go down to Waterford and meet the team, so I met Baz Ashmawy and Aoife Rhattigan. There were over 75 people on the site that day – it was just incredible.”

OMIN went down on the last day of the project, for the installation of his large painting.

It was, he admitted, a nerve-wreaking experience, as the panel was ever so slightly too big and he had to place his trust in the carpenters who made sure it fitted the intended space in the sitting room!

“It was a very emotional programme ” said Sarah, who along with OMIN, joined designer Aoife for a Q&A on social media after the show.