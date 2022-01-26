LMETB apprentices and students to gain access to leading manufacturing research

Martin O’Brien CE, LMETB, Minister Robert Troy and Barry Kennedy, CEO, IMR at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding

Apprentices and students at LMETB's state of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) at the Xerox Business Park in Dundalk, are set to get access to the latest innovation and technological training following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

AMTCE was set up in January 2021, offering world class skills training, apprenticeships, and level 5/6 courses in Robotic Processes, Cobotics, Additive Manufacturing, IIoT, CAD/CAM, Industrial Control, Cybersecurity, Process Optmisation (Lean 6 Sigma), BioPharma, and Food Processing, amongst other areas.

Now, thanks to the MOU, these students will benefit from access to IMR, the largest manufacturing research and technology organisation in Ireland,

IMR works with leading global and indigenous brands to effectively de-risk and demystify new and emerging technologies, delivering high impact collaborative research, and enabling manufacturers of all sizes and sectors to be leaders in advanced manufacturing, to compete and thrive in the global economy.

“The adoption of digital and other new technologies by Irish businesses will be one of the most important drivers of enterprise productivity and competitive advantage in the coming year,” Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said..

“Government is committed to supporting enterprise to respond to this changing landscape and to take a lead in digital transformation and skills. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the AMTCE and IMR supports this ambition and is a much-welcomed development.”

“As we witness the most monumental societal shift since the Industrial Revolution, the implications of technology and digital transformation will have a major impact on the skills needs of both current and future workers and indeed on the productivity and competitiveness of employers,!” Martin O’Brien, Chief Executive LMETB said

"This agreement is intended to jointly promote and support cooperation between both ourselves and IMR with a view to driving the effective translation of integrated advanced manufacturing skills provision and training for SME development, and to underpin FDA investment into Ireland.

“The exciting collaborative alliance with Irish Manufacturing Research will afford access to AMTCE to the latest innovation, research, developments and training responses in the manufacturing and technology industries.”

The new agreement between AMTCE and IMR aims to simplify the engagement processes for companies across the manufacturing sector who wish to avail of training courses and will also drive collaboration in relation to exploring national, regional and European funding opportunities.

“Both parties are committed to working closely together to provide effective, industry-orientated training at scale, evolving the training curriculum, based on changing sectoral needs and technology innovations, in order to create and maintain meaningful impact at a national level, which will in turn contribute to the competitiveness of Irish manufacturing and technology companies in today’s global economy, ”Mr Barry Kennedy, CEO of Irish Manufacturing Research said.