Live trad music returns at An Tain

Live music returns to An Tain Arts Centre on Saturday September 18th with the Lorcan Mac Mathúna Quartet.

The Quartet comprises Lorcán Mac Mathúna, Martin Tourish (Altan), Éamonn Galldubh (Riverdance, Jiggy), and Daire Bracken (Slide), have been playing together for ten years, during which time they have toured internationally to Europe and have released a slew of acclaimed albums, including Visionaries 1916, An Bhuatais & The Meaning of Life.

“I had the pleasure of experiencing their show ‘Visionaries’ some years back, I am thrilled to be welcoming Lorcán back to An Táin Arts Centre,” said Mary Claire Cowley, An Tain’s Audience Development Manager. “ They really present traditional Irish music in such an emotive and haunting way.I have no doubt this performance will stay with our audience for a long time, they will not be disappointed.”

After over ten years playing together, they have carved out a reputation for their intense and beautiful arrangements and harmonies, which place Mac Mathúna’s rich and powerful vocals at the core of their music.

Mac Mathúna has been described as “a shaman of Sean-Nós, who conjures a world of intense emotions, coloured by mythology and legend” with a voice to make listeners believe in ghosts.

Tickets, €18 / €16 plus €1.50 booking fee per ticker, can be purchased over the

phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie. They must be pre-booked and cannot be purchased from the box office on the night.