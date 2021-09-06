Live music returns to Carlingford Heritage Centre this autumn

The legendary Andy Irvine is one of the musicians playing in the autumn concert series at the Carlingford Heritage Centre

Live music returns to the Carlingford Heritage Centre after 18 months and several cancelled concert series with an Autumn concert series, curated by artistic directors Zoë Conway and John McIntyre.

The series of six Sunday afternoon concerts, which gets underway on September 19th, features some of the country best known traditional, folk and classical musicians.

The series gets underway with the legendary Andy Irvine performing on September 19th. During his career of over 50 years, he’s played both in bands - Sweeney’s Men, Planxty, Patrick Street, Mozaik, LAPD and Usher’s Island – as well as solo. A pioneer of world music, his repertoire is wide-ranging and includes Irish traditional songs, Balkan dance tunes and a vast collection of his own songs.

Accordionist Dermot Byrne and guitarist Steve Cooney take to the stage on September 26th with a fusion of Irish, World and Spirit music. Dermot was a former member of Altan and has collaborated with countless great musicians during his career. His self-titled solo recording has also received great critical acclaim. Steve moved from Australia to Ireland in the 1980s and has played on over 60 albums with Irish artists such as Altan, The Chieftains, Clannad, and of course Andy.

Cellist Julie-Anne from Ravensdale and her pianist cousin, Deirdre Brenner, based in Massachusetts, will be joined by tenor Joshua Stewart from Louisiana, for an afternoon of American chamber music on October 3rd.

The following week, October 10th, it’s Zoë and John who will be performing ‘at home’ in the Carlingford Heritage Centre. Described by the BBC as ‘simply one of the best folk duos on the planet’, they have been responsible for bringing such renowned musicians to Carlingford each year.

From a duo to a trio, Aris Nadirian, featuring Róisín Toal Bradley and Brian Connor take the stage on October 17th. The three incredible talents of baritone Aris, soprano Róisín and pianist Brian blend to create stunning harmony across their impressive repertoire.

The final concert, on October 24th, sees the audience being treated to a performance by a true national treasure – the Sands Family: Anne, Tom, Ben and Colum, considered one of the most influential folk groups of all time.

All six concerts take place in Carlingford Heritage Centre, renowned for its magnificent acoustics and the remarkable stained-glass window backdrop. Numbers are limited due to Covid-19 regulations so book early. Attendees must be vaccinated and be able to present their Covid-19 passport on the day. Children under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

All concerts are on Sunday from 4-5pm. Tickets cost €15 (concessions €12). Pre-booking available at 042 93 73 454 and info@carlingfordheritagecentre.com