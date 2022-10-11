‘Live local, work global’ says Louth firm in new DkIT alliance

IT and security software firm Kaseya have signed a deal with DkIT in a bid to recruit “ a high quality workforce” for their new Dundalk hub.

Kaseya, which has launched a new centre of excellence in Dundalk in the last few months, confirmed the “Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)” with DkIT.

A leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), Kaseya announced they will be creating 250 jobs in Dundalk over the next three years. New roles at the company’s second Irish site will focus on engineering, technical support and inside sales.

DkIT say the Institute are “delighted to establish this considered MOU with Kaseya which will set out a strategic framework and understanding of how Kaseya and the Institute can collaborate to train students for the new positions the company is creating and foster the next generation of technology professionals in the region.”

The detail of the MOU also explores potential engagement opportunities for Kaseya with the DkIT Careers and Employability Centre. Kaseya will also actively engage with the Institute to support Student Work Placements and will attend DkIT Annual Careers Fair and bespoke Employability events.

Shane Mulholland, SVP Operations, Kaseya said: “Kaseya are delighted to launch this strategic relationship with DkIT. We believe Dundalk and the surrounding region will supply the high-quality workforce required to ensure our Dundalk hub becomes a Global Centre of Excellence for the Company, and we are certain this strategic alliance with DkIT will be of benefit to the students, the community, the region, and our award-winning company. Our goal is to forge a deep and meaningful linkage, working together on a raft of initiatives, and helping frame Kaseya as an employer of choice for the DkIT talent pool. We will be adopting a “Live Local, Work Global” mantra and trust that this job creation, and engagement with DkIT will excite our local communities.”

To launch this tactical partnership, DkIT are pleased to announce Kaseya will be the lead sponsor for the DkIT Careers Fair 2022 which takes place on campus on the 11th of October. Kaseya will be taking this opportunity at the DkIT Careers Fair to actively recruit for a range of roles.

The company say they are “eager to recruit new and experienced DkIT graduates from across disciplines.” Kaseya will be placing a spotlight on two recruitment streams, the Kaseya - Future Leaders Program and the Kaseya – Recruiter Academy, more details can be found on via https://careersconnect.dkit.ie/