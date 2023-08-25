Little Blue Heroes will be honoured in Louth Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle 2023

The medal for this year's LH286 Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle honours the Little Blue Heroes

Little Blue Hero Josh O'Hagan with Israel Olatunde at the launch of the 2022 Tony Golden memorial cycle.

The LH286 Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle is back and this year’s event is being held in honour of the Little Blue Heroes, those children with long-term illnesses who are helped by the Garda charity.

This is the eight year that the charity cycle has been organised in memory of Louth Garda murdered as he served the community in 2015.

"There have been 386 Little Blue Heroes to date so we are looking to clock up 100km for each of them, giving us a target of 38,600kms this year,” says Gda Kevin Cleary, one of the organisers of the event.

Once again, the challenge is a virtual one, which means that people can take part in the challenge no matter where they are.

"We had people from 27 counties and six countries taking part last year,” says Kevin.

"It’s a unique challenge and one that everyone can take part in, not just serious cyclists.”

The organisers were delighted that lots of families took part last year and are hoping that this year’s event will also attract cyclists of all ages.

Registration for the event is now open and there’s a fantastic prize of a Bianchi Spirit road bike up for grabs for early birds entrants.

"We have lots of prizes and there is a photography so we are encouraging people to upload photos as they do the challenge and we will create a video diary each day.”

There will be prizes for top male, top female, top public team, top garda team as well as a daily prize as well as the photography prize.

The challenge takes place from Monday September 11 to Saturday September 16. On the final day, there will be a one day sportive, with two cycle events, a 100k and a 60k, departing from Blackrock, Co Louth. Among those taking part will be Irish Paralympic cyclist Garda Eve McCrystal.

All participants will also receive a specially commissioned medal featuring a Lego figure of a Little Blue Hero, in memory of all the Little Blue Heroes who have passed away.

Sponsors for the event include the Beach Hut, Clogherhead and Core Timing.

For more information and to register, log onto https://www.lh286cycle.com/