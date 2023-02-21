Little Blue Heroes challenge by Drogheda’s community gardai

Saint Mary's Parish Primary School in Drogheda recently did an orange day in memory of Honorary Garda Adam Cunnane who loved the colour orange. Present at the cheque presentation of an amazing €828 was Adam's brother Max along with Deputy Principal Orla Briscoe, Garda Mark McKenna and Little Blue Heroes representative Annmarie Keane.

The men and women of the Drogheda Community Policing Team are taking part in a very special challenge to raise funds for some very special colleagues.

The team have been active supporters of Little Blue Heroes since its establishment, and every member has been touched by the bravery and spirit of their Honorary Gardaí here in Drogheda despite the challenges they face on an almost daily basis.

As such, they have decided to challenge themselves by embarking in this year’s '4 Peaks Challenge'.

On Monday March 27th, members of Drogheda Community Policing Team will depart Drogheda Garda Station and attempt to summit the highest peak in each of the four provinces of Ireland over four days.

This takes in Lugnaquilla, Co. Wicklow (925 meters), Carrantuohill, Co. Kerry (1,038 meters), Mweelrea, Co. Mayo (814 meters) and lastly Slieve Donard, Co. Down (850 meters)

As well as being a physical challenge, the team will face logistical challenges as they travel to all four corners of the island of Ireland.

The target is €2,000 and the fund is currently standing at €1,385, so a last push will see them over the financial line, if not the physical one!

Those who wish to support this worthy cause may do so by following the link below:

https://littleblueheroes.enthuse.com/pf/drogheda4peaks