Little Blue Hero Josh is special guest at fund-raiser

Dundalk’s Little Blue Hero Josh O’Hagan was the guest of honour at the fund-raising afternoon last Thursday hosted by Anne McKeown in the garden of her St Alphonus Villas home in aid of the Garda charity.

Ann was delighted that the sun made one of its rare appearances as she welcomed guests to the coffee afternoon.

"It was very successful and we were extremely lucky with the weather,” she said.

Last year Ann’s coffee afternoon had to be a ‘virtual’ event due to the pandemic so she was really thrilled to be able to invite guests to join her this year.

"We had about 30 to 40 people turning up at various times. It started at 12.30pm and went after 8pm.”

The special guest was Josh O’Hagan, who turned up in his Garda uniform, having earlier attend his school tour. A sixth class pupil at Scoil Naofa Padraig, Kilcurry, Josh will be going to The Marist in September. Josh, who is the first Little Blue Hero in the Dundalk district, was accompanied by his parents Niall and Margaret, twin sister Kim and younger brother Jamie.

Gda Darragh Prior, community garda, was also present to meet Josh and the other guests.

Josh’s duties on the day involved conducting the draw for the raffle for great prizes donated by businesses in Dundalk.

"It was a very enjoyable afternoon and we got great support,” said Ann.

The afternoon brought in €1, 900, and in addition, her nephew who runs the McKdown and McEvoy pigeon loft, ran a bonus ball which raised €600, making a total of €2,500.

The previous day, the gardai held their own fund-raising coffee morning in Dundalk Garda Station.

The Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a garda charity that help families who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness