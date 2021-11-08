Lions roll up their sleeves...

Bags of rubbish were removed from steps off the Chord Road.

The shock of the recent news that Drogheda has been officially classified as the third dirtiest town in Ireland didn’t make for pleasant reading but the time has come for the Drogheda Lions to start fighting back.

“It takes a special type of person to clean up someone else’s rubbish” and that is what a Lion Club member is!

And so on Saturday October 23rd, several members of Drogheda Lions Club met up with their yard brushes and hi-vis jackets and got to work on cleaning up.

Here they are pictured at Old Hill steps on the North Strand. Well done Lions!

The Lions Club is a worldwide organisation set up to serve local communities and is made up of individuals from all walks of life right across the town of Drogheda.