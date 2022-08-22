Link corridor at St Mary’s Hospital

Louth County Council has granted permission for a link to be built between St Mary’s Hospital and the new Community Nursing Unit in Drogheda.

The Health Service Executive has been given the go-ahead to construct a link corridor annex to provide an internal staff connection between the hospital and the nursing unit (113sqm gross internal floor area) with associated external signage, at Dublin Road.

The constituent elements of the new CNU comprise: (a) Internal link corridor with internal lift and accompanying staircase; (b) Relocation of oxygen store facilities from the plant area of the new CNU Building to the link corridor undercroft.

The proposed development also includes revision to hard and soft landscaping within an existing bank and associated site development and services works to suit the proposed link corridor.

Meanwhile, Alex Workman has been granted permission, within the attendant grounds of Dunany House, Dunany, Togher, a Protected Structure ID No. LHS019-009, for construction of a single-storey split-level dwelling house with proprietary wastewater treatment system and all associated site works.

Fergal Heeney and Shereen Carter granted permission for the rereplacement of the existing roof with a new dormer type roof construction to the dwelling house, a new front porch extension, alterations to the front, side and rear façades of the property, a single storey extension to the rear of the dwelling house and all associated site development works, at Edenoir, 26 Forest Hills, Drogheda.

Permission granted to Caroline and Colin Titley for a proposed dwelling house, domestic garage, septic tank and percolation area, new vehicular entrance onto existing lane and all associated site development works, at Gudderstown, Ardee.