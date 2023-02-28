Lily’s Tea founder Lily Chen shares impact of her three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease

Lily is asking you to drink some tea for MND - preferrably her own brand!

Termonfeckin businesswoman Lily Chen’s smile can still light up a room, and her keen entrepreneurial eye is pin sharp.

Co-owner of Lily’s Tea with husband Dom McGroddy, the mum of two originally hails from South East China and has carved a successful and award-winning career out of her export business.

But three years ago, their lives were rocked by her diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease (MND), which may have taken her power of speech, but not her voice.

“MND is not a nightmare that one day I will wake up from,” says Lily, who uses a specially adapted speech writer to communicate, and a motorised wheelchair for mobility. “Communication is getting difficult; I miss Irish banter. Since my diagnosis, all the natural abilities I took for granted, such as swallowing, speech and mobility started weakening, like an invisible hand that is turning down my power”.

Lily is this year’s Drink Tea for MND Ambassador and is sharing her story about life with MND in the hope that greater awareness will generate increased support for those living with this degenerative and debilitating condition.

“My first encounter with MND was over 30 years previously, when as a teenager, I read about Prof Stephen Hawking’s weird disease. I thought it was so rare that it must only happen to geniuses like him!” she explains. “Then in 2016, I noticed my left arm could not lift the cooking pot, and then a few years later, noticed my voice slurring and occasionally when out running I stumbled and fell a few times.

"Now small things like giving away all my high heel shoes are heart-breaking and my regular online chats with my mum in China are more like a silent old film now, with me doing all the nodding”.

Lily lives in Termonfeckin with Dom, and their two children Aoife and Aoidhri, where Dom helps run the successful tea company, and now helps Lily with her day-to-day care.

"Lily has reached a three-year milestone and even though her close family and friends know of her condition, it will come as a surprise to a lot of people,” explains Dom, who is also a talented musician. “It’s a condition many of us heard about but don’t really know what it is – even when we all did the Ice Bucket Challenges years ago, we probably weren’t aware of what it brings with it.”

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. This means messages gradually stop reaching muscles, which leads to weakness and wasting. MND can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. However, not all symptoms necessarily happen to everyone, and it is unlikely they will all develop at the same time, or in any specific order.

"There is no cause, no cure and there is no one type of person who gets it,” explains Dom. “Funding is vital to provide those with MND to have an improved quality of life, and in the past year or so, The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) has helped us with a power wheel chair, a stair lift and a lifting chair, all of which have helped Lily in so many ways.”

Of course, one of the biggest ways in which the association helps is with nursing care and support, even though there are only six nationwide.

"The support and advice they offer is incredible, and they can give you an insight into what may be coming down the line,” says Dom. “No two people with MND are the same, and Lily may eventually communicate with her eyes, so they may look at helping us with EyeGaze equipment to do that.”

IMNDA was set up in May 1985 to provide care and support to people with Motor Neurone Disease, their care givers, families and friends. There are currently over 400 people living with MND in Ireland.

“It’s such an unforgivable disease, but your support for Drink Tea for MND and some of the other events being held locally will help people like Lily get the simple life changing supports they need,” explains Derbhla Wynne from IMNDA. “It will provide specialised beds, wheelchairs, and for people like Lily who love the ‘Irish banter’, communication aids when MND takes their voice away”.

“There are two events being held locally which we hope people will support; the first, a Drink Tea for MND morning in the school hall of Scoil Naomh Feichín NS, in Termonfeckin, from 11am to 1pm,” says Dom. “That is being held on March 25th and later that evening a few of us will take to the stage in Sarsfield’s Living Room from 9pm to do a fundraising gig.

"We have to thank principal Bryan Collins, and Jockser from Sarsfield’s for both of their help and support.”

The tea link is especially poignant, as Lily’s Tea is one of the Supervalu Food Academy graduates, and is also available online and in Forgefield Farm shop and Madden’s in Termonfeckin.

Lily is still hoping she can travel to China to see her mum a soon as she can.

"They haven’t see each other since before COVID, and Lily is one determined lady, and will do whatever she can to get there,” he says with a laugh/ “

Lily and Dom are hoping as many people as possible can show their support this year for the MND campaign.

“So here I am, raising the teacup with a small bit of hope and loads of love. Let’s all Drink Tea for MND,” said Lily. “I don't think there is any silver lining in MND. However, it brings my friends closer. They rally around and make a routine to have tea with me regularly. I get to see them more often now than I did before, which is lovely”.

If you can’t organise a tea day, why not make a tea donation, just text MND to 50300 and donate €2. (Some network providers charge VAT, meaning a minimum of €1.63 will go to IMNDA. Service Provider LIKECHARITY 0766805278)

See www.imnda.ie for details, where you can also read more of Lily’s story. Lily’s Tea can also be purchased on www.lilystea.ie.