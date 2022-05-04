Let’s talk about mental health: Public meeting planned for Ardee

A local community is coming together to highlight the need for more resources surrounding the understanding of mental health issues in the mid Louth area.

A public talk has been arranged for Ardee St Mary’s GAA grounds on Sunday, 8th May at 3pm. The aim is to try and create an awareness amongst people and hopefully lift the stigma still attached around mental health.

The area has been saddened and shocked by recent tragic deaths and there is a growing need to tackle the issues around suicide.

There will be representatives from SOSAD and Pieta House in attendance and it is hoped they can provide guidance to the community in terms of seeking out appropriate services.

It is hoped that a large attendance will turn out to support the event and create a platform to help support those in need of assistance and their families as well as those fighting mental health problems on their own.

The event comes the day after the annual Darkness into Light walk. It will take place at 4.15am on Saturday May 7th.

The starting point for the walk in Ardee is the car park of the Ardee Parish Centre.

There will also be a walk at the same time n Dunleer.

The town hosted a pre-walk awareness day last weekend.