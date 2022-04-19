‘Let’s bring hope home’ with Darkness Into Light Dundalk

Thousands of people are set to take to the streets of Dundalk for the Darkness Into Light 2022 walk on May 7th, the first in person event in three years.

This year will be “unique” according to its founder, Sean Kelly, who told The Argus how two years of the Covid pandemic have had an “immense impact” on mental health.

"I think there will be a real sense of relief that we can go back to walking together on the streets of Dundalk when the sun rises that morning,” said Sean.

"We tried our best over the last couple of years, when the Covid restrictions prevented us from doing an organised event, to make it special for people who were doing their own walk, setting up hope stations and trying to get coffee shops to open early for people. But nothing beats the collective support of having everyone together, doing one walk, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

As a founder of the Dundalk event, he speaks with pride about the movement which has now become a nationwide walk.

"I was always an admirer of the work Pieta House did, and of the success of Darkness Into Light when it was first being held in other parts of the country. But I wondered why we didn’t have it in Dundalk.”

Pieta, the national mental health services charity, was founded by Joan Freeman, a Senator, who Sean came across during his work at Leinster House.

"I asked her why we didn’t have Darkness Into Light in Dundalk, and the simple answer was that no one had ever asked her! So I said I would work on getting it organised locally.”

He reached out to a number of people in Dundalk who helped form a committee.

"The vast majority of those who started out with us initially are still there, which is brilliant, and we are all so proud of how successful has it become.”

He adds that over the three years the live event was held over 12,000 people joined for the early morning walk each May.

He recalls a moment from the second year the event was held locally, as he walked ahead of a 3,500 strong crowd towards Hill Street Bridge.

"I remember looking back and just seeing this sea of yellow t-shirts, all walking in darkness at 4.30 in the morning, It was very powerful, a sight to behold.”

"Many people were carrying pictures of loved ones, or pieces of art, things which are very personal to them. There just isn’t any other event like it.”

When the first Dundalk Darkness Into Light walk was held in Dundalk in 2017 it was the only venue, aside from Drogheda, in the North East.

Now there are venues across the border region, which, adds Sean, has seen people join walks in their own local area. “Every every major town and village has their own walk now, which just shows how significant it has become.”

The reason many people join, he adds, is often the loss of a loved one to suicide, a trauma that remains long after the bereavement.

"I think there isn’t a single person in this country who hasn’t been affected by a loved one suffering with mental health issues.”

But equally there are others who are on their own journey with mental health issues, adds Sean, and draw great strength from the solidarity of walking with others during the Darkness Into Light events.

"! remember us setting things up before the crowds arrived at the last walk in 2019. There was a candle lit in the darkness, and I just thought how that must feel for people going through a dark time, to feel like they are so alone. Then, in the same space just an hour later, it was filled with thousands of people talking and laughing, all there for one another. I think that said a lot about recovery, and how important the support of others is.”

“That is the message we really want to get out to people, that no matter how dark it might seem, there is light just around the corner. That’s the whole concept of Darkness Into Light.”

As a serving county councillor, he recalls going door to door for elections, and hearing first hand accounts from local people of the reality of losing people to suicide.

"That really brought it home to me how important it was to have an event like this that brings families together in a positive way to remember their loved one.”

This year the route will once again feature the “silent kilometre” where the crowd are asked to walk and reflect quietly on what the event means to them.

"We will begin it at the roundabout on the Inner relief Road and over across Hoey’s Lane and down to DkIT, the last kilometre of the walk.”

The advice, he adds, is to sign up early and plan your routine for the morning.

"Wear warm clothing, as it can be cold still at the time of morning, and good walking shoes. Wear your Darkness Into Light t-shirt over a coat if you are wearing one.”

The committee will be holding registry events in the Marshes Shopping Centre on both weekends before May 7th to help get as many people signed up before the event.

Anyone taking part can also sign up on the morning. The team will be there from before 4a.m on Saturday 7th May at the DkIT starting point, so get there early before the walks begins around 4.15.

For further details check out Darkness Into Light Dundalk on Facebook, Instagram and all your favourite social media sites.