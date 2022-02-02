Louth

Lethal junction: call for action at site of four serious crashes

A van flipped over, banged into one car, landed on the bonnet of another car

The Mounthanover Cross junction has been the scene of very serious car accidents in recent years. Expand
The proposal is to close off the top sliproad off the R152, towards Mounthanover Cross junction. Expand
Cllr Stephen McKee at Mounthanover on the Beamore Road following yet another serious accident at the junction. Expand

The Mounthanover Cross junction has been the scene of very serious car accidents in recent years.

The proposal is to close off the top sliproad off the R152, towards Mounthanover Cross junction.

Cllr Stephen McKee at Mounthanover on the Beamore Road following yet another serious accident at the junction.

Alison Comyn

There are urgent calls for action to be taken at what has been described as a ‘lethal junction’ off the Platin/Duleek Road, the site of three serious accidents in the past few years.

The most recent crash at Mounthanover Cross was last week, when a vehicle ploughed into the wall of a corner house – the second time this has happened – and the same location where the owner’s son-in-law had a narrow escape.

