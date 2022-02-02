Lethal junction: call for action at site of four serious crashes

There are urgent calls for action to be taken at what has been described as a ‘lethal junction’ off the Platin/Duleek Road, the site of three serious accidents in the past few years.

The most recent crash at Mounthanover Cross was last week, when a vehicle ploughed into the wall of a corner house – the second time this has happened – and the same location where the owner’s son-in-law had a narrow escape.

Resident Kathy Synnott says something needs to be done urgently about the junction – whether is is extra lights, rumble strips or blocking off one end – before a fatal incident occurs.

"It was an absolute miracle that no one was killed at last week’s accident – a van flipped over, banged into one car, landed on the bonnet of another car, and two cars went through my parents wall separately,” explains Kathy. “My husband Kevin was nearly killed in a crash at the same spot in June; a car ploughed into him, and flipped, also landing in the field in my mum’s house."

Kathy says her parents’ home at the crossroads has been in the line of fire for decades.

"For years they’ve had to deal with crashes – their house was used like an emergency room – so I need to see something happen, as it is gone beyond a joke,” she says. "Two other neighbours of ours were also in very serious car crashes over the years – the Geraghty’s daughter and the family who live near Mount Hanover NS, their daughter was nearly killed too”.

The road is a slip road off the Duleek/Drogheda Rd (R152) across from the Irish Cemenet factory – near the Platin Terrace junction.

Kathy says there is no lighting in the area, and most accidents seem to happen with cars coming too fast down the hill and not realising there is a crossroads.

"The STOP sign is literally on the crossroads, and if you don’t know the area – the car that crashed into my husband went straight through the crossroads – you’re not going to stop,” she says. “The council has suggested closing off one end of the road, which would mean driving two sides of the triangle and not three, but if it would stop the cars from flying through the crossroads.”

The daughter of another neighbour Margaret Geraghty, almost lost her life in a very serious crash in 2009.

"She left my house and was heading home one evening, when a car smashed straight into her coming down the hill, and spun the car around, and she crashed into another car,” explains Margaret. “The car didn’t stop and it was basically a hit and run, from which she has never properly recovered, and she is still suffering from the incident.”

Local councillor Stephen McKee has been in contact with Meath County Council since last October urging them to carry out urgent road safety measures at this junction.

‘I have been raising road safety issues at Mounthanover Junction over a period of time now with Meath County Council and I’m pleased that a commitment has been given to me by the Council to look at closing off the link road that joins up with the main Duleek-Drogheda road at the top at Platin,” says the Fianna Fail councillor.

‘Something urgently needs to be done as there are simply too many accidents happening at the junction, the most recent one occurring just days ago. Fortunately there were no fatalities. Additional road signage is needed too and I think closing the link road at the top is worth pursuing at least on a trial basis to see if it makes a difference.’

He says Meath County Council tells him they are currently reviewing the junction between the main Drogheda-Duleek road and the Beamore Road to see if any realignment is necessary to allow HGVs to safely turn at that junction in the event of the top road being closed off.

"We need to ensure that any measures taken are not counter-productive and that they achieve both road safety and ensure continued ease of access’” concluded McKee.