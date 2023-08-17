Legendary Women’s Lap of Louth coming to a road near you

Jacqueline Healy, Bríd Quigley, Louise O'Rourke, Mary Gilmore, Lucy Byatt, Yvonne Cummins, Geraldine Kerr and Geraldine Donaghy at the launch of the Cuchulainn Cycling Club 'Women's Lap of Louth' which takes place at DkIT Sports Arena on Sunday 20th August 2023. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The female members of Dundalk Cuchulainn Cycling Club are busy finalising plans for this year’s Women’s Lap of Louth which will take place on Sunday, August 20.

This annual ‘female only’ cycling event, now in its third year has become legendary, just like Cuchulainn himself, it is awe inspiring and unforgettable! Since its initiation two years ago, the event has attracted over 500 female cyclists, drawn from the length and breadth of Ireland.

The Ladies Committee at Cuchulainn plan this event each year as part of the ‘HER Outdoors’ Sports Ireland Initiative which is itself designed to attract more women into sport and to encourage them to enjoy the social and health benefits sporting activities provide.

In line with previous years, funds raised by this event will support local charities. This year the Committee’s chosen charities are Rape Crisis Centre North East and the SAFE Project Castlebellingham which offers a free support and counselling service for those individuals and families affected by suicide.

The cycle offers two routes; 50 km and 90 km. Both sweep their way across the rolling green hills of Louth, the picturesque villages dotted throughout the county and the beautiful coastal road with spectacular views across to the Mourne Mountains. No detail has been spared by the organisers who have created a great fun day for women on bikes.

The routes will be safe and fully marshalled with plenty of snacks, water and toilet stops.

Back at DKIT Sports Centre all participants will receive a medal, refreshments, music and craic galore. Changing facilities and hot showers will also be available for participants.

The all-important date to mark in your diary is Sunday August 20 when the Women’s Lap of Louth pedals off from DKIT Sports Centre at 10.00am. Registration is now open online and participants may register on the day between 8.30am - 9.30am with roll out from the start line at 10.00am. Registration Fee is €20 online and €25 on the day.