Legendary Shaskeen for the Oriel Centre

Shaskeen, the happy custodians of Irish music for half a century will be performing at The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol on Saturday November 19.

.With seven core members, the band has made seventeen records, toured extensively throughout Ireland, UK, all over Europe, and north America, with sold-out venues in parish halls, arts centres, churches and festivals.

The band originated fifty-two years ago in The Oxford Tavern, Kentish Town, London when Tom Cussen responded to a request from the proprietor. The rest as they say is history, history that is still being made by SHASKEEN, as they evolve from being a five, six, or seven piece, recently announcing the addition of two ladies to the line-up; stalwart concertina player Mary Liddy and the great songstress Katie Theasby.

There are hardly any bands playing traditional music and songs in Ireland today that has the heritage, cultural context, longevity and experience of Shanskeen, a band of genuinely skilled musicians, no gimmickry, just instrument wizards, great variety in the tunes, straight-forward arrangements, beautiful songs, a fierce and collective drive, mighty energy.

Tickets available www.orielcentre.ie Ph 042 9328887