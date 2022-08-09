Learners will be big losers when Drogheda test centre closes

A local driving instructor is calling on urgent action on finding a permanent site for the driving test centre for Drogheda, as she says local learners will be badly affected if it is lost from the town.

Dunleer-based Amanda Hall of Amanda’s Driving School says it will cause financial hardship, as well as other inconveniences, to people learning to drive, if they have to take lessons in another town or county.

"The situation is now absolutely ridiculous with the RSA (Road Safety Authority) still not able to find a new location they will approve, and the lease running out in the current location in less than six months,” explains Amanda, one of several registered instructors in Louth. “I understand completely why the residents in Marian Park don’t want to keep it there, but the RSA has been offered many other suitable locations, and they keep rejecting them.”

Amanda says the centre must be located on the south side of the town to allow for the test routes. The RSA had lodged planning permission with Louth County Council for a permanent test centre site in Mell in August 2020, however, it was never progressed.

“So what is going to happen to the driving test centre in Drogheda? At the moment it looks like it will be closing in February which means it's back to Dundalk to do your test,” says Amanda.

“It makes no difference to me or other local instructors where the test is carried out, but I know it will be very difficult for the drivers now to do a two-hour lesson in Dundalk or Navan, and to travel out of Drogheda for the test; basically it will cost people in Drogheda twice as much to do their test compared to people in Dundalk!

"And don’t even start on the emissions all that extra travel will produce, and the cost of fuel – it is an environmental disaster.”

Local TD Ged Nash has requested an up to date progress report from the Road Safety Authority on the site identification process for a permanent driving test centre for Drogheda.

“It is a matter of public record that the contract for the temporary centre expires next year. Drogheda needs a permanent centre. I met with the RSA a number of months ago to stress the urgency of this,” says Deputy Nash.

“I have forwarded to them a number of potential site options for the kind of centre our town deserves and I am concerned that the standards and thresholds being set down by the RSA are unrealistic. This leaves me very concerned”.

Over €3m was spent on a brand new, state-of-the-art driving test centre in Dundalk.

Drogheda currently has one of the longest waiting lists in the country for a test date, with the average wait now four to five months.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has also said that a permanent site for the Drogheda Driver Test centre must be secured ahead of February 2023.

“Despite the Road Safety Authority reaffirming their commitment to provide a permanent driver test centre in Drogheda, they have confirmed to me that they do not expect to extend the lease (in the current centre) past February of next year,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“This interim centre has proved to be an effective facility in dealing with local demands and has allowed Drogheda applicants to take tests in familiar surroundings, whilst that is welcome we now need both the RSA and Louth County Council to press forward on a permanent site.”