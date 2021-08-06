Laytown Races rescheduled to November

Horse Racing Ireland has announced that Laytown Races, which were due to be held on Thursday September 2, will now be rescheduled to Monday November 1.

Joe Collins, Laytown Races Chairman, said: “Laytown Races is in a unique position as we race under temporary facilities and our racetrack, on the beach, is open to the public. After consultation with all key stakeholders, there were still some concerns about how we could implement the government guidelines next month, especially on the beach.

“I would like to thank Horse Racing Ireland and the IHRB for their help rescheduling our race meeting and we look forward to racing on Laytown Strand on November 1.”

The races attract thousands of people to the strand every year.

The Laytown Races first began in 1868, when races were run in conjunction with the Boyne Regatta. A rowing competition took place on the high tide and the horse racing began when the tide receded.

The occasions when the races did not take place, certainly from the start of the 20th century, was during the war years of 1917-1918 and for a period of World War II.

All the top jockeys have competed over the strand, from Ruby Walsh and Pat Smullen to Joseph O’Brien and Nina Carberry