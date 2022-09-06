Laytown institution Nuala O’Reilly still behind shop counter after 65 years

Chances are, anyone who ever visited Laytown for their holidays, bought a bucket & spade, a beachball or a 99 in O’Reilly’s shop.

With spectacular views over the beach, the shop opened its doors in 1957, and 65 years later, the same smiling face can be found behind the counter; that of Laytown treasure Nuala O’Reilly.

“I actually think it’s one of the best views in Ireland and I will never get tired of looking out at it,” says Nuala, who at just a shade over 90, is looking at glamorous as ever.

“When we got here back in the 1950s, this entire row was derelict, with broken down caravans and old summer chalets, and when my husband Matt bought it, everyone said we were mad,” says Nuala, who works alongside her equally glamorous daughter Geraldine in the shop and adjoining guesthouse.

“We had a beautiful house in Navan but used to come here as we loved the beach and if you saw the site, you would have run away, but my husband has a vision for what he could build and here we are still!”

Matt and Nuala were married for over 45 years, and were both from the Navan side of Meath but made the east coast their forever home.

“We were both from farming stock and I was an O’Reilly before I married too, which was handy,” she says with a giggle. “I met him at the carnival one night when I was about 18, and my mother never knew I was there, but she soon found out!”

Matt and Nuala knew they wanted to open a business and saw a gap in the market for a shop to cater for the summer visitors.

“The shop came first in 1957, and it was a bit smaller than it was now, and we let out a space beside it to a hairdresser,” she recalls. “But we still carry a lot of the same stock now as we did 65 years ago; the beach balls, windmills, ice creams, fishing nets, all the things we knew people would need for a day or week at the seaside.”

Laytown was a popular place for daytrippers, and was a bustling little town when Nuala and Matt moved there and had a family; Geraldine, Emer, who now owns Gilna’s pub round the corner and Ciaran, who now lives in Portugal.

“There was the Palladium (cinema and ballroom) across the road, as well as petrol pumps at Keeley’s, and Paddy Traynor’s chippers,” adds her daughter Geraldine. “Dad was a great businessman, and the shop was very popular right from the start.”

The couple made their home next door to the shop and soon settled into local life.

“We made so many friends over the years, like Biddy and Gerry Watson, Matt and Peggy Downey, the Traynors, the Leahys, and of course, all the loyal customers who would come, not only locals, but would come back again as visitors,” says Nuala. “You’d even get people who would bring their children back to show them an old-fashioned shop, where they used to go as a child.”

Matt’s vision soon extended to seeing the need for more accommodation in the seaside town, turning the family home into a guest house, which still retains much of the old-world charm of yesteryear.

“There was a need for more beds in the area at the time – the Neptune Hotel really was the only other place – and we have nine bedrooms, which have always been busy,” explains Geraldine.

“When Neil Jordan filmed ‘The Crying Game’ here in the early 90s, the cast and crew booked out the entire guest house for the week and wanted breakfast ready at 6am, so Mam was busy making the fry-ups and her famous brown bread and apple pies.”

One of the highlights of Nuala’s time in Laytown is the annual races, which she has always tried to get to.

“The guest house was always full, but I wouldn’t work that week, and loved to go and have a little flutter,” says Nuala. “Indeed, we were fully booked for the races this week, but we have now taken in refugees, and they are lovely to look after.”

Whilst chatting with Nuala in the warm sunshine, she is greeted by well-wishers as they pass her shop.

It’s like sitting with the Lady Mayor of Laytown.

“I have absolutely no regrets about moving here from Navan, and everyone is so warm and friendly,” she says. “I have had a very happy life here and what could be better than waking up in the morning and looking out at the Irish Sea?”

She says she has seen many changes in her adopted home over the years, some for the better, some not so much.

“It’s so much busier, but still quaint, and I suppose people thought businesses like Aldi moving in would affect us, but it’s the opposite!” says Geraldine. “Whenever they forget something they just pop into us, and we do the ice creams and the Lotto!

“We could do with a few more public toilets and parking, but other than that, it’s a great place to live.”

Nuala only works the odd time in the shop now but loves to bring her three grandchildren and great-grandchildren into the shop to treat them.

“I enjoy every minute of them, and when they come, they throw their arms around me, and I say, go on in there and pick whatever you want from the shop,” she says with a smile. “And they all pick jelly sweets or a cone.”

People say I am probably the longest person in business in Laytown, but I don’t know, and it doesn’t feel like it,” says Nuala. “I’ll be behind the counter as long as I can, and hope the shop stays open for another 65 years at least.”