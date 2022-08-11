Laytown beach closed as body of missing teen Bilal (14) found

The Irish Coastguard helicopter was involved in the search for missing teen Bilal Tunkara. File photograph.

A section of Laytown was closed off on Thursday as the body of missing 14 year old Bilal Tunkara was discovered near the strand.

The teenager, who was a resident of the direct provision centre at Mosney, had disappeared from his residence on Wednesday and his family had been concerned for his safety.

The Irish Coastguard conducted a search of the area, and the tragic discovery was made around lunchtime.

Gardai confirmed the sad news after appealing for the missing teenager overnight.

"Following the discovery of a body in Laytown, Co. Meath this afternoon, Thursday, 11th August 2022, the search for missing person Bilal Tunkara has been stood down,” said a garda statement.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time”.